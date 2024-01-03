Wed, Jan 3, 2024

Teen becomes 1st human to beat original Tetris game; Harvard president resigns over plagiarism allegations; New study on the effect of alcohol on cancer

January 3, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live