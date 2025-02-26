The majority of cases have occurred among unvaccinated people.

Measles death of unvaccinated child is 1st fatality in West Texas outbreak

The MMR vaccine for measles, mumps or rubella at Logan Square Health Center in Chicago in 2019.

An unvaccinated school-aged child in Texas has died of measles, the first associated with an outbreak in the western part of the state that has infected more than 100 people.

Lubbock city spokesperson Lauren Adams confirmed the death to ABC News on Wednesday.

In a press release, the Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) said the child was hospitalized in Lubbock, located in northwestern Texas, last week and tested positive for measles.

A person's body is covered in a rash, measles in this undated stock photo. Natalya Maisheva/Getty Images

As of Wednesday, 124 cases of measles have been confirmed, according to data from DSHS.

Almost all of the cases are in unvaccinated individuals or individuals whose vaccination status is unknown, and 18 people have been hospitalized so far, DSHS said.

Children and teenagers between ages 5 and 17 make up the majority of cases with 62, followed by 39 cases among children ages 4 and under.

