2nd bird flu virus detected in western US. What does this mean for prevention?

Bird flu is continuing to spread across the U.S., and experts say they are "concerned" as public health officials attempt to control the virus.

Last week, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) announced a second type of bird flu found in dairy cows for the first time. This strain, known as D1.1, has only ever previously been detected in wild birds and poultry, indicating that it has only recently spread to cows.

Shortly after, Nevada reported its first human bird flu case in a dairy farm worker, which was confirmed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to also be the different strain.

D1.1 has also been found to cause more severe disease in humans, linked to a severe case in British Columbia and a death in Louisiana. The British Columbia patient had asthma and a high BMI and the Louisiana patient was over age 65 and had pre-existing conditions.

The CDC says the risk to the general public is low and there is currently no evidence of human-to-human transmission.

But infectious disease experts told ABC News that the detection of D1.1 should result in ramped-up surveillance and does raise questions and concerns about whether the virus could mutate.

"I think the concern is that we're having multiple strains that are being transmitted from birds to cattle and then from cattle to humans," Dr. Dean Blumberg, chief of the division of pediatric infectious diseases at UC Davis Health told ABC News. "And the more that that occurs, there's a higher risk of developing further mutations that may facilitate human-to-human transmission and, if that happens and transmission is efficient, then the next thing we're looking at is a pandemic."

"That's the concern. So, I don't mean to be alarmist, but that's the concern," he added.

Potential mutations, adaptions

Until recently, all detections of bird flu in dairy herds in the U.S. had involved a form of the virus known as B3.13, while D.1.1 had been limited to migratory birds and poultry birds.

Dr. Benjamin Anderson, an assistant professor in the department of environmental and global health at the University of Florida College of Public Health & Health Professions, told ABC News this is evidence that the virus is adapting.

He said this could mean migratory birds start more easily transmitting bird flu, or H5N1, to other parts of the country now that they can pass on D1.1 to cattle.

He added the virus has the opportunity to mutate with each new case, which could result in a strain that is more infectious or leads to human-to-human transmission.

"The more it circulates, the more animals it infects, the more people that are exposed," Anderson said. "There's all these opportunities for there to be potential mutations and ultimately adaptations."

Dr. Michael Payne, a researcher and outreach coordinator at the Western Institute of Food Safety and Security within the University of California, Davis School of Veterinary Medicine, said it is encouraging that there were no mutations found in the D1.1 strain that infected Nevada cattle.

"No mutations… were detected, which would allow it to more easily be transmitted from one cow to another or to people," he told ABC News. "There has been no evidence in [Nevada] or any other state of transmission of the virus from person to person."

He said there were no changes to the H5, or hemagglutinin, portion of the virus, which is the part of the external coat of the virus that helps it to mammalian cells.

"From a disease control perspective, this is enormously reassuring because it increases our confidence that cows that have already been recovered from the "older" version ... will have antibodies, which will neutralize this "newer" D1.1 version," Payne said.

Ramping up surveillance

Experts say the U.S. needs to boost its surveillance and detection systems now that there are more animal and human cases of D1.1.

Although the CDC has recommended testing asymptomatic workers, Blumberg said it's unclear to what extent asymptomatic infection is occurring in dairy workers.

A CDC report published Thursday found three veterinary practitioners who work with dairy cattle and/or poultry had antibodies in their blood that indicated previous bird flu infection. They had not reported any respiratory or influenza symptoms and did not know they had been exposed to bird flu.

"I think there's a lot more studies that can be done and then getting this data -- and then sharing it with scientists, epidemiologists and the public -- is going to be important," Blumberg said.

Anderson said some states are more intensely surveying than others, and Nevada health officials were able to detect D1.1 under the USDA's National Milk Testing Strategy in the state. He said states ramping up their testing programs will help the overall federal surveillance program.

"That's a good program to pick up additional epidemiological data because it did, and so that program is not implemented in every state in the same way," he said. "So having the ability to more broadly coordinate surveillance activities across states would be welcomed."