These days, Kevin D'Agostino is doing well, working out and traveling to downtown Chicago more and more.

D'Agostino, 32, plans to help his brother Michael with his job in commercial real estate and has been assisting his father, Mario, with his small business.

And D'Agostino is doing it all without his oxygen tank.

It's a far cry from the way his life looked just months ago.

In December 2018, D'Agostino, who lives in suburban Chicago, captured people's attention -- and brought smiles to many faces -- when his family shared video of his parents, Mario and Mary, waking him up with the news that he was getting a double lung transplant.

D'Agostino, who was born with cystic fibrosis, a progressive, genetic disease of the lungs, had been on a transplant list for six months. For the last two years, he had depended on oxygen, carrying a tank everywhere he went.

"You're getting new lungs, Kevin!" his parents told D'Agostino in the video on Dec. 5.

"No way!" D'Agostino said, waking up and throwing off his covers, a look of surprise on his face. "Mom, not tonight?!?!"

The video showed him hugging his parents excitedly. Later, his family posted video on social media of him singing happily on the way to the hospital.

"Yes, baby! I'm getting new lungs," he exclaimed.

In 2015, the D'Agostino family lost a daughter named Julie, who also had cystic fibrosis, due to complications from her second lung transplant.

Kevin D'Agostino spent nearly three weeks in the hospital recovering from the transplant.

At the end of December, however, his family, friends and entire neighborhood were outside his home as he returned, walking around without the oxygen tank. They welcomed him back, greeting him with cheers and hugs.

"It speaks to his determination," his mother, Mary, told the crowd of his recovery. "It speaks to his bravery and it speaks to his strength."