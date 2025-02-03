Long COVID impacting more than 1 million children: CDC study suggests

More than 1 million children may have been affected by long COVID in 2023, new federal data published Monday suggests.

Long COVID, a condition that occurs when patients still have symptoms at least three months after clearing infection, has been well-documented in adults, but its impact on children has been less clear.

Researchers from two divisions within the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention looked at results from the 2023 National Health Interview Survey, a nationwide survey that monitors the health of the U.S. population.

One child aged 17 or under was randomly selected from each sample household within the survey, and parents responded to questions about whether their child had previous COVID-19 illness, if the child had symptoms lasting three months or longer and if the child still had those symptoms at the time of interview.

Results of the analysis, published in the journal JAMA Pediatrics, showed approximately 1.01 million children, or 1.4%, are believed to have ever experienced long COVID in 2023 and about 293,000, or 0.4%, were experiencing the condition when the survey was being conducted.

This is similar to the 1.3%, or about 1 million, of children ever estimated to have had long COVID in 2022, according to the authors.

Stock photo Manuel_faba/cunaplus/Adobe

Children between ages 12 and 17 were most likely to have ever experienced long COVID or to still have the condition. Long COVID prevalence was also higher among Hispanic and non-Hispanic white children compared to non-Hispanic Black and Asian children.

Long COVID was also most common among children with a family income of under $100,000 and of parents with an education level of an associate's degree or less.

Among children currently experiencing long COVID at the time of interview, 80% reported to have some level of activity limitation compared with before they had COVID-19.

"The large proportion of children experiencing [long COVID] with any activity limitation highlights the need to examine the severity of activity limitation, functional outcomes, and days lost from school," the authors wrote.

The authors said there may be an under-reporting of long COVID in younger children due to difficulty with the verbalization of their symptoms.

Long COVID most often occurs in people who had severe illness, but anyone can develop the condition, according to the CDC. People who are not vaccinated against COVID-19 are at higher risk of developing long COVID, the agency says.

Scientists are not sure what causes long COVID but have identified risk factors including having underlying conditions.

Research has also found that patients with long COVID tend to have lower cortisol levels and lower testosterone levels. Another theory is that virus particles may be persistently active, causing people to suffer long-term symptoms.