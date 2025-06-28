Male infertility: 5 lifestyle factors that could be hurting your fertility

Medical experts are drawing attention to an often-overlooked aspect of reproductive health during World Infertility Awareness Month: male infertility.

While discussions often center on female infertility, about one-third of infertility cases are related to male factors, according to ABC News medical contributor Dr. Alok Patel.

"When we think about fertility, there's a lot of focus placed on females," says Patel. "But male issues can include problems with sperm volume or quality, congenital obstructions, infections, and various underlying medical conditions."

Dr. Alok Patel speaks with ABC News. ABC News

Several common lifestyle factors can significantly impact male reproductive health. Recent research suggests marijuana use may be associated with impaired male fertility by decreasing sperm volume, affecting sperm morphology and disrupting hormone balance. Patel advises limiting cannabis use when trying to conceive.

Along with cannabis, alcohol consumption and smoking can be detrimental to fertility. Toxins from smoking, for instance, can directly damage sperm DNA.

Physical health plays a crucial role too -- being overweight and having inadequate physical activity can negatively impact fertility. Even high stress levels can affect reproductive health, making stress management an essential consideration.

"If you're trying to improve fertility, focus on eating a regular diet, exercising, managing stress, and reducing both cannabis and alcohol use," Patel recommended. "It's also important to have an open conversation with your doctor, especially if you're using substances for medical reasons."

