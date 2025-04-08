Children and teens make up the majority of cases, according to DSHS data.

Measles cases in Texas outbreak surpass 500 with 24 new infections confirmed over last 5 days

The measles outbreak in western Texas is continuing to grow, with 24 new cases confirmed over the last five days, according to data published Tuesday.

Almost all of the cases are in unvaccinated individuals or in individuals whose vaccination status is unknown, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS).

Three of the 505 cases are among residents who have been vaccinated with one dose of the measles, mumps, rubella (MMR) vaccine. Seven cases are among those vaccinated with two doses.

At least 57 measles patients have been hospitalized so far, DSHS said.

Children and teenagers between ages 5 and 17 make up the majority of cases, followed by children ages 4 and under.

Gaines County, which borders New Mexico, remains the epicenter of the outbreak, with 328 cases confirmed so far, DSHS data shows.

Signs point the way to measles testing in the parking lot of the Seminole Hospital District across from Wigwam Stadium, on Feb. 27, 2025, in Seminole, Texas. Jan Sonnenmair/Getty Images, FILE

There have been two confirmed deaths linked to the outbreak, both of which occurred in unvaccinated school-aged children.

"Due to the highly contagious nature of this disease, additional cases are likely to occur in the outbreak area and the surrounding communities. DSHS is working with local health departments to investigate the outbreak," the health department said.

The Indiana Department of Health recently reported the first laboratory confirmed case of measles in the state this year.

Additionally, the Denver Department of Public Health & Environment and the Colorado Department of Public Health & Environment confirmed the second case in the state on Monday -- an infant in Denver who was too young to be vaccinated.

As of Friday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has so far confirmed 483 measles cases in at least 19 states: Alaska, California, Florida, Georgia, Kansas, Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, Texas, Vermont and Washington.

This is likely an undercount due to delays in states reporting cases to the federal health agency.

Among the nationally confirmed cases by the CDC, about 97% are in people who are unvaccinated or whose vaccination status is unknown.

Of those cases, 1% are among those who have received just one dose of the MMR inoculation and 2% are among those who received the required two doses, according to the CDC.

The CDC currently recommends that people receive two vaccine doses, the first at ages 12 to 15 months and the second between 4 and 6 years old. One dose is 93% effective, and two doses are 97% effective, the CDC says. Most vaccinated adults don't need a booster.

Measles was declared eliminated from the U.S. in 2000 due to the highly effective vaccination program, according to the CDC. However, CDC data shows vaccination rates have been lagging in recent years.