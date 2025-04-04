Just 10 cases are among those vaccinated with one or two MMR doses.

Measles outbreak in Texas hits 481 cases, with 59 new infections confirmed in last 3 days

A vial of the measles, mumps and rubella vaccine is on display at the Lubbock Health Department, on Feb. 26, 2025, in Lubbock, Texas.

The measles outbreak in western Texas has hit 481 cases, with 59 newly identified infections confirmed over the last three days, according to new data published Friday.

Almost all of the cases are in unvaccinated individuals or in individuals whose vaccination status is unknown, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS).

Three of the cases are among people vaccinated with one dose of the measles, mumps, rubella (MMR) vaccine and seven cases are among those vaccinated with two doses.

At least 56 measles patients have been hospitalized so far, the DSHS said.

Children and teenagers between ages 5 and 17 make up the majority of cases, at 180, followed by children ages 4 and under, who account for 157 cases, according to the data.

Gaines County, which borders New Mexico, remains the epicenter of the outbreak, with 315 cases confirmed so far, DSHS data shows.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.