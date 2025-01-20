Cases of flu, COVID and RSV remain high across the U.S., CDC data shows.

Respiratory virus activity remains 'high' in US and will 'continue for several more weeks': CDC

Respiratory viruses are continuing to spread across the United States, sickening millions of Americans.

Overall respiratory illness activity -- including flu, COVID-19 and RSV -- continues to be listed as "high" nationwide and is causing people to seek health care "at a high level," according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

As of Jan. 17, two states -- Hawaii and New Hampshire -- are listed as having "very high" activity while another 15 states are listed as having "high" activity, CDC data shows.

The CDC said some indicators may suggest that illness activity has decreased or remained stable, but this may be due to reporting delays over the winter holidays and changes in whether people decided to seek out a health care professional or not.

The agency noted it is not an indication that respiratory virus activity has peaked and that such activity "is expected to continue for several more weeks."

Stock photo Simpleimages/Getty Images

Dr. John Brownstein, an epidemiologist and chief innovation officer at Boston Children's Hospital and an ABC News contributor, said that the current respiratory virus season is the first in several years to mirror pre-pandemic trends.

"Historically, seasons like this have seen secondary peaks or increases in activity during the following weeks," he said.

Seasonal flu activity is "elevated" across the country while COVID-19 activity has "increased," according to the CDC. However, the CDC said RSV activity has "peaked" in many areas of the U.S.

There have been at least 12 million flu illnesses, 160,000 hospitalizations and 6,600 deaths so far this season, according to CDC estimates. At least 27 pediatric flu deaths have been reported so far this season, with 11 reported last week.

As of Jan. 11, emergency room visits and hospitalizations are highest for flu, followed by COVID-19 and RSV, which are both at similar levels.

Emergency room visits are highest for children, mostly driven by RSV in those under age 4 and both RSV and flu in those under 18.

Hospitalization rates are highest for those over the age of 65, mostly driven by flu and COVID. Hospitalization rates for kids under age 4 are being driven by RSV.

Death rates are highest for COVID-19 at 1.4%, followed by flu at 1.2% and RSV at 0.1%.

Flu and COVID-19 vaccines are available for both children and adults, and RSV vaccines are available for certain groups of adults. Vaccination coverage remains low, however, meaning "many children and adults lack protection from respiratory virus infections provided by vaccines," according to the CDC.

As of Jan. 4, only 43.4% of adults were vaccinated against the flu and 22.8% were vaccinated with the updated 2024-25 COVID-19 vaccine. Additionally, 44.5% of adults ages 75 and older have received the RSV vaccine, according to CDC data.

Nearly half of all children are vaccinated against the flu at 42.9%, but just 11% have received the updated COVID-19 vaccine.

Brownstein said it is still not too late for any Americans who have not received a vaccine to get one and called vaccination "a vital tool in reducing the risk of severe illness, even during peak activity."

He added, "Staying up to date on vaccinations can make a big difference in reducing the spread of illness and the severity of outcomes."