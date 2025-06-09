The committee makes recommendations on the safety and efficacy of vaccines.

RFK Jr. says he is removing all 17 members of CDC's vaccine advisory committee

Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. announced on Monday he is removing all 17 sitting members of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's vaccine advisory committee and replacing them with new members.

The Advisory Committee for Immunization Practices (ACIP) makes recommendations on the safety, efficacy and clinical need of vaccines.

"Today we are prioritizing the restoration of public trust above any specific pro- or anti-vaccine agenda," Kennedy said in a statement. "The public must know that unbiased science -- evaluated through a transparent process and insulated from conflicts of interest -- guides the recommendations of our health agencies."

In a press release, HHS said the Biden administration appointed all 17 sitting ACIP members, with 13 of those appointments occurring in 2024.

Secretary of Health and Human Services Robert F. Kennedy Jr. testifies before the Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions on Capitol Hill on May 20, 2025 in Washington, DC. Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

The appointments meant the Trump administration would have had to wait until 2028 before choosing a majority of committee members.

Kennedy said replacing the sitting committee members would help restore public trust.

"A clean sweep is necessary to reestablish public confidence in vaccine science," Kennedy's statement continued. "ACIP new members will prioritize public health and evidence-based medicine. The Committee will no longer function as a rubber stamp for industry profit-taking agendas."

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.