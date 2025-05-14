RFK Jr. to testify before House, Senate committees amid layoffs, overhaul at HHS

This marks Kennedy's first testimony since his January confirmation hearings.

Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. speaks, during a press conference in the Roosevelt Room at the White House, May 12, 2025.

Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is set to testify before two congressional committees on Wednesday to discuss, among many topics, the Trump administration's proposed budget and its impact on HHS.

Kennedy will appear before the House Appropriations Committee Wednesday morning and the Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions (HELP) Committee in the afternoon.

Last month, the HELP Committee called Kennedy to testify on the restructuring of the department.

In April, HHS began laying off about 10,000 workers and consolidating 28 institutes and centers into 15 new divisions.

Including the roughly 10,000 people who have left over the last few months through early retirement or deferred resignation programs, the overall staff at HHS is expected to fall from 82,000 to around 62,000 -- or about a quarter of its workforce.

In a video statement posted on X prior to the layoffs, Kennedy said that he plans to bring to the agency a "clear sense of mission to radically improve the health of Americans and to improve agency morale."

Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. speaks, during a press conference in the Roosevelt Room at the White House, May 12, 2025. Nathan Howard/Reuters

Kennedy has defended the cuts as necessary to weed out wasteful spending at one of America's largest departments, but he has drawn criticism for laying off people who are responsible for regulating tobacco usage, monitoring lead exposure in children and diagnosing black lung disease in miners.

The secretary himself has appeared not to know about some of the cuts, telling CBS News last month he was "not familiar" with several cuts cited by the outlet.

Wednesday will mark the first time Kennedy has testified before Congress since his confirmation hearings in late January, and he may be forced to confront statements he made that critics say are evidence of promises broken.

Kennedy said several times during his hearing in January that he supports vaccines, although he refused to unequivocally say that vaccines don't cause autism, despite numerous existing studies already showing there is no link.

"I support the measles vaccine. I support the polio vaccine. I will do nothing as HHS secretary that makes it difficult or discourages people from taking either of those vaccines," Kennedy said.

However, in March, the HHS confirmed that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will study whether vaccines cause autism.

Additionally, in the wake of several ongoing measles outbreaks across the U.S. and over 1,000 cases so far this year, Kennedy has shared contradicting views about vaccines.

In a post on X on April 6, Kennedy said that the "most effective way to prevent the spread of measles" is to receive the measles, mumps, rubella (MMR) vaccine. However, in a post later that evening, he said more than 300 children have been treated with an antibiotic and a steroid, neither of which are recognized treatments or cures for measles.

Kennedy's embrace of anti-vaccine ideas nearly put his confirmation in jeopardy, as he faced resistance from Louisiana Republican Sen. Bill Cassidy, a physician who heads the HELP committee. Cassidy expressed concerns about Kennedy's views on vaccines before ultimately voting to move him through the confirmation process in February.

Sen. Bill Cassidy asks secretary of Health and Human Services (HHS) nominee Robert F. Kennedy Jr. questions during a Senate Finance Committee confirmation hearing on Capitol Hill, Jan. 29, 2025. Demetrius Freeman/The Washington Post via Getty Images

Cassidy said, at the time, that Kennedy assured him he would not alter vaccine policy without "ironclad" scientific evidence. The senator added that Kennedy and Trump officials promised him an "unprecedentedly close collaborate working relationship" with the secretary.

Currently, Cassidy does not believe Kennedy has violated the commitments he made to him, a person familiar with the senator's thinking told ABC News.

The men speak multiple times per week and have maintained a productive relationship, three people with knowledge of their dynamic said.

An HHS spokesperson said Kennedy “maintains a professional and respectful relationship with Senator Cassidy, grounded in a shared commitment to public health and evidence-based policymaking.”

Cassidy plans to tell Kennedy on Wednesday that the secretary can "set the record straight" about how HHS will "maintain its critical duties and implement change important to Americans' health," according to an excerpt of Cassidy's remarks, which were obtained by ABC News.

ABC News' Cheyenne Haslett and Anne Flaherty contributed to this report.