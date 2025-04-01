The majority of cases have been confirmed in children and teens.

Texas measles outbreak hits 422 cases with 22 new infections confirmed over last 5 days

A sign is seen outside a clinic with the South Plains Public Health District, on Feb. 23, 2025, in Brownfield, Texas.

A sign is seen outside a clinic with the South Plains Public Health District, on Feb. 23, 2025, in Brownfield, Texas.

A sign is seen outside a clinic with the South Plains Public Health District, on Feb. 23, 2025, in Brownfield, Texas.

A sign is seen outside a clinic with the South Plains Public Health District, on Feb. 23, 2025, in Brownfield, Texas.

The measles outbreak in western Texas is continuing to grow, with 22 new cases confirmed over the last five days, bringing the total to 422 in the state, according to data published Tuesday.

Almost all of the cases are in unvaccinated individuals or in individuals whose vaccination status is unknown, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS). At least 42 people have been hospitalized so far.

Just four cases have occurred in people fully vaccinated with the measles, mumps, rubella (MMR) vaccine and one case has occurred among someone vaccinated with one dose, health officials said.

Children and teenagers between ages 5 and 17 make up the majority of cases at 169, followed by children ages 4 and under at 141.

"Due to the highly contagious nature of this disease, additional cases are likely to occur in the outbreak area and the surrounding communities. DSHS is working with local health departments to investigate the outbreak," the department's release stated.

A sign is seen outside a clinic with the South Plains Public Health District, on Feb. 23, 2025, in Brownfield, Texas. Julio Cortez/AP, FILE

In nearby Colorado, the state reported its first case of measles this year in an international traveler on Monday.

The person was an unvaccinated adult Colorado resident who traveled to an area of Mexico that is dealing with a measles outbreak, according to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment and the Pueblo Department of Public Health and Environment.

Additionally, in Ohio, Knox Public Health confirmed on Monday two additional cases of measles found in international travelers.

As of Friday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has so far confirmed 483 measles cases this year in at least 19 states: Alaska, California, Florida, Georgia, Kansas, Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, Texas, Vermont and Washington.

This is likely an undercount due to delays in states reporting cases to the federal health agency.

Among the nationally confirmed cases by the CDC, about 97%, are in people who are unvaccinated or whose vaccination status is unknown, the agency said.

Of those cases, 1% are among those who received just one dose of the MMR inoculation and 2% are among those who received the required two doses, according to the CDC.

The CDC currently recommends that people receive two vaccine doses, the first at ages 12 to 15 months and the second between 4 and 6 years old. One dose is 93% effective, and two doses are 97% effective, the CDC says. Most vaccinated adults don't need a booster.

Measles was declared eliminated from the U.S. in 2000 due to the highly effective vaccination program, according to the CDC. However, CDC data shows vaccination rates have been lagging in recent years.

ABC News' Youri Benadjaoud contributed to this report.