Trump administration to close LGBTQ+ suicide hotline program next month

The federal government said on Tuesday it is ending the national suicide hotline's specialized support for LGBTQ+ youth next month.

In a press release, the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) -- which falls under the Department of Health and Human Services -- said the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline would close the LGBTQ+ Youth Specialized Services program on July 17.

"The 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline will no longer silo LGB+ youth services, also known as the 'Press 3 option,' to focus on serving all help seekers, including those previously served through the Press 3 option," SAMHSA said in statement.

"Everyone who contacts the 988 Lifeline will continue to receive access to skilled, caring, culturally competent crisis counselors who can help with suicidal, substance misuse, or mental health crises, or any other kind of emotional distress," the statement continued. "Anyone who calls the Lifeline will continue to receive compassion and help."

In September 2022, 988 launched a pilot program to specifically address the needs of LGBTQ+ Americans under age 25 by providing services with a counselor trained to support LGBTQ+ youth and young adults. In March 2023, the program expanded to 24/7 services.

SAMHSA data shows more than 1.2 million LGBTQ+ people contacted 988 between July 2022 -- the beginning of the new three-digit number for the national suicide hotline -- and February 2025.

The Trevor Project, a nonprofit focusing on suicide prevention efforts among LGBTQ+ youth, was among those providing support for the specialized program. The organization said on Wednesday that it received notice the program was ending.

"This means that, in 30 short days, this program that has provided life-saving services to more than 1.3 million LGBTQ+ young people will no longer be available for those who need it," Jaymes Black, CEO of the Trevor Project, sad in a statement. "The fact that this news comes to us halfway through Pride Month is callous -- as is the administration's choice to remove the 'T' from the acronym 'LGBTQ+' in their announcement."

Studies show that youth who identify as LGBTQ+ -- lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, questioning or another non-heterosexual identity -- report higher rates of poor mental health and higher rates of suicidal thoughts and behaviors than their cisgender and heterosexual peers.

In 2023, more than three in five LGBTQ+ high school students said they experienced persistent feelings of sadness or hopelessness, according to a 2024 report of the Youth Risk Behavior Survey, published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The report also found that 41% of LGBTQ+ youth seriously considered attempting suicide in the past year and one in five did attempt suicide.

If you or someone you know is struggling with thoughts of suicide -- free, confidential help is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Call or text the national lifeline at 988.