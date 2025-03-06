The official cause of death is still being investigated.

Unvaccinated New Mexico resident tests positive for measles after dying

In this undated stock photo, a child is shown with red rash spots from measles.

In this undated stock photo, a child is shown with red rash spots from measles.

In this undated stock photo, a child is shown with red rash spots from measles.

In this undated stock photo, a child is shown with red rash spots from measles.

A possible second measles death has been recorded in the U.S. this year after a New Mexico resident tested positive for the virus following their death.

The New Mexico Department of Health (NMDOH) said on Thursday the individual was unvaccinated and that the official cause of death is still under investigation.

The first measles death this year was reported in an unvaccinated school-aged child linked to an outbreak in western Texas.

In this undated stock photo, a child is shown with red rash spots from measles. STOCK IMAGE/Getty Images

The Texas death was the first measles death recorded in the U.S. in a decade, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

New Mexico has reported a total of 10 measles cases so far this year, according to NMDOH. Many of the cases have been confirmed in Lea County, which borders western Texas.

Health officials suspect there may be a connection between the Texas and New Mexico cases, but a link has not yet been confirmed.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.