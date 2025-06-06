US measles cases nearing 30-year high

At least 1,168 measles cases have been confirmed across 33 states.

Vials for the measles, mumps and rubella vaccine are displayed at a clinic in Lubbock, Texas, on Feb. 26, 2025.

The number of measles cases in the U.S. this year has quadrupled compared to 2024 and is nearing a 30-year high.

As of Friday, there have been 1,168 confirmed measles cases across 33 states nationwide, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Last year, the U.S. saw just 285 measles cases, CDC data shows.

The U.S. is currently on track for the highest number of measles case since 2019.

The 33 states with confirmed cases include Alaska, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Vermont, Virginia and Washington.

Among the nationally confirmed cases, the CDC says 95% are among people who are unvaccinated or whose vaccination status is unknown.

Meanwhile, 2% of cases are among those who have received just one dose of the measles, mumps, rubella (MMR) vaccine and 3% of cases are among those who received the required two doses, according to the CDC.

At least two school-aged children have died. Both were unvaccinated and had no known underlying conditions, according to Texas health officials said.

A third measles death was recorded in New Mexico among an unvaccinated adult who tested positive after dying, according to the New Mexico Department of Health.