US measles infections hit 800 cases across 24 states

The U.S. measles outbreak has reached 800 confirmed cases across 24 states, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported Friday. The latest update shows 88 new cases from the previous week, marking what health officials describe as a concerning trend in 2025.

The current outbreak has claimed two lives, with a third death under investigation, according to state health officials. The surge in cases is nearly triple the total number reported in 2024, when the nation recorded 285 cases.

If this year's cases continue to grow at the current rate, the U.S. could surpass the 2019 total of 1,274 cases, potentially reaching the highest level since 1992, per data.

Six states are currently battling significant outbreaks, defined as three or more related cases: Texas, New Mexico, Ohio, Kansas, Indiana, and Michigan.

The virus has been found in 24 states overall, including Alaska, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Kentucky, Maryland, Minnesota, New Jersey, New York, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, Vermont, and Washington.

Health officials report that 96% of this year's cases have occurred in unvaccinated individuals or those with unknown vaccination status.

The surge threatens the nation's measles elimination status, which was achieved in 2000 when the United States recorded no continuous spread over 12 months. The current outbreak, which began in Texas in January, could jeopardize this status if it continues for more than a year.

The CDC notes that the reported numbers likely underrepresent the true scope of the outbreak due to reporting delays.

Measles is a highly contagious viral infection that spreads through coughing and sneezing. According to the CDC, the virus can live up to two hours in the air after an infected person leaves a room.

Early symptoms typically include high fever, cough, runny nose, and watery eyes. The characteristic rash appears three to five days after the first symptoms. A person can spread the virus four days before and four days after the rash appears.

The CDC emphasizes that the measles, mumps, rubella (MMR) vaccine is highly effective at preventing infection, with two doses being 97% effective against the virus. Children should receive their first dose between 12 to 15 months of age and a second dose between 4 to 6 years.

International travel by unvaccinated individuals has historically been a significant factor in bringing measles into the United States. The CDC recommends that all international travelers be fully vaccinated against measles before departure, regardless of their destination.