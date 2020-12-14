Transcript for ABC News Live Update: 1st doses of Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine administered in US

Good morning I'm Diana status thanks for streaming with us in today's update breaking news the Pfizer vaccine is being shipped across the country right now. With first doses are writing this morning those doses will go primarily to health care workers on the front lines and seniors. This as the US nears 300000. Lives lost to cope in nineteen. Also ahead the Electoral College is set to vote today ceiling Joseph Biden's presidential election win. The vote comes after a violent weekend between trump supporters and counter protesters we have the latest on the security concerns in some states as the electors get ready to meet. And the security breach caught on camera check this out as a man climbed onto the wing of the plane right did fort take off at a major airport. The big question this morning how did you get there. We begin with that in. Overnight a plane carrying the vaccine landed at Los Angeles international airport you can see workers unloading the shipman after it arrived. And a new ABC news it says poll. Revealed some encouraging news more than 80% of Americans say that they want to get the vaccine. Chief national affairs correspondent Tanya on the starts us off its morning. Health care workers seniors and first responders among the first to receive the shot we could have every nursing home patient vaccinated in the United States by Christmas. This week visors shipping. Two point nine million doses to all fifty states and US territories. Were 245. Locations or sent to receive those vital wiles today. There's a life changing event for me to be honest suffer for five months of planning. We finally had a vaccines arriving here the first vaccines or go to the American public is amazing. Here in New York north well help. Setting up nine senators to begin faction eighty it's EP 6000 Frontline workers as early as this afternoon. Did Chicago rush university hospital transforming its lobby it's a mass vaccination days. And Montana's governor tweeting nothing shipment progress receipt showing the State's first vaccine delivery on its way. Writing the most important package we've ever tracked for millions receiving the potentially life saving vaccine. Can't come soon enough. Allison wall is has been fighting the virus on the front lines at the University of Iowa hospital and is set to receive her vaccine today hoping eighty it's a return to normalcy and. And what YouTube go treat some Kobe patients and received. A handful that in the morning. Then I'll take a little break when its ranks prime time get hurt which go to anchor it to chance. So you heard that doctor right near the raising public awareness campaign attach to all of this doctor's health care professionals along with government officials want to make sure that the public is aware. That this vaccine is safe but it is also necessary so throughout the day we're gonna see sort of these live news conferences of health were of health care workers. Getting the vaccine because it want to make sure the message gets out that they are taking it and you should take it Diane. Such an important message an important to see that example Tommy honest at a hospital here are New York thanks Tom. And the wait is already over for some hospitals FedEx treated this morning that its first deliveries of the Pfizer vaccine have arrived safely and more doses are on the way. Alex Torres is at Pfizer storage facility in Kalamazoo Michigan where those first doses left from. On Sunday out you had a front row seat to all of this what has it been like to watch it unfold. Yet Diana it. Really felt like you're witnessing history as it happened there was a group of people who gathered here early Sunday morning just to watch trucks roll out of this dock behind me here but those trucks were carrying vaccines that really could help everyone. Returned back to their normal life so you can feel that you can sense that in the air we talked to advisor official who set he thought it felt like when astronauts landed on the moon and not that it was this same thing but that it had that sort of momentous. Feeling to Diane itself that's what they felt like here what it feels like I think across much of the country doubt elegant idea what's happening inside of that building behind me that's the loading dock that's where the boxes get put him but before those boxes get into those trucks inside there's sort of a carefully choreographed assembly line happening these vials are removed from those ultra cold freezers remember the vaccine has to be kept it very very cold temperatures. I'm and that the piles of them put into these boxes that have dry eyes and other things to help maintain those cold temperatures and then they're carefully moved over to the shipping dock and placed on Tim these trucks out yesterday alone about half a million doses were moved out of here. Each a good Trey has about a hundred in and 95. Vials and each vial contains about five doses so they're moving things outing here as quickly as possible we're expecting about 400 boxes to be shipped out here today and then yet another round. Boxes. Tomorrow Diane a lot of activity and Alex so how long before we can expect to see the next wave. Of this vaccine ready for shipment. Well reverend this vaccine this treatment is 82 dose. Treatment so in about 21 days we're gonna seek another third two point nine million doses of the vaccine head out of here. Going back to those exact same locations is so that the people who got the first round will get their second. Shot but in terms of the vaccine production we've talked to people here they say vaccine production and the components of the vaccine that they need to make of that has not stopped that continues to be. A 24 sevenths operation and the fights are official I talked to says he expects that will be the case for at least that next year they're going to be making. The vaccine a round the clock eventually we will see. These shipments is sort of become a more about regular. Thing right now is just his major big million. I dose amounts heading out at a time Diane. Right Alex present Kalamazoo Michigan thanks for that Alex. And UPS is one of the major carriers delivering that Pfizer vaccine across the country are Victor komando is at a hospital in Louisville, Kentucky where the first shipment of the vaccine. He is about to arrive Victor good morning. Diane good morning from outside the university of oval hospital where in just a matter of minutes. There are expected to receive their first shipment of the rotavirus vaccine were told it really won't be wasting much time. None around 1030 he'll start administering the vaccine serve group of doctors and nurses. Keep in mind we're just a few miles away from the UPS world sport and over there. Operations are definitely ramping up. Let's give you an inside view. From the cockpit of that historic first flight on Sunday UPS on the way to retrieve shipments of the vaccine for Michigan before bringing it back to the world for global. The pilot calling it a moment of hope and change. FedEx following suit. Taking their ship them back to their hub in Memphis. These rivals turn TV through operation warp speed both immediately started sorting that precious cargo every single shipment of this vaccine will have some pretty. Hi tech tracking devices on them Pfizer has their own as the UPS and FedEx they can monitor precise location 24/7. You'll also be able to read temperature which is so important because as we've been reporting that Pfizer vaccine needs to be kept extremely cold. Diane. Definitely a complicated undertaking this seems like so far so good Victor Ken don't Louisville, Kentucky thanks Victor. An epidemiologist ABC news contributor not got to John Brownstein for more honest actor Brownstein. Good morning you know we're nearing 300000. Lives lost in the US due to this pandemic. What is it'll start to see it the vaccine. Making a difference in case numbers hospitalization numbers and most importantly those death numbers. Al-Qaeda and I mean yes receive this convergence right of the brightest moments of this pandemic with a vaccine. But now the darkest moments with mortality numbers and it's so wonderful to see these two point nine million dollars is going out to over 600 locations across the country cash you know. We're still in mutinous large numbers of people getting back creates its heat and so twenty knowing bite into your dot straight and he risk medium power on those animals callable on those that are increased risk of spreading the disease so Frontline providers nursing home residents owe a lot of people get through right twenty knowing how your provider emailing essential workers and more than a hundred nearly individual number. Those with chronic diseases coach got a lot of people sell by date of February we should start to cede our population immunity going up maybe 40%. A hundred owning our team potentially by the end of march polls start to heat at impact on keeps its hostile nations and deaths so it'll start to see that in part but it that he aren't any. We can expect in the next couple weeks to see any changes in numbers and it's is why we can't cheaper or our gas when it comes to controlling its arsenal. Wow well and on the and a leader in after getting the vaccine people are being told to keep wearing masks social distancing and washing hands regularly. Why is that and when will be be able to stop I think we should always be washing our hands but one role here. And stop you know wearing masks and social distancing in taking this kind of special precautions. It's a question that keeps coming up everybody want to take this hour every morning every borrow marxists are social distancing should but thirds. That normal life isn't happening tomorrow right Pristina and and community cheeks trying to build up and agree that studies in the clinical trials were done did not actually look at the potential spread from each other's when it comes to this are seen it looked at this year and moderate called the disease and we know that the back. But it doesn't necessarily trust that we can't read to others and you know that each and automatic transmission still. Important each and this is why it's just be all about achieving that herd immunity and get enough people or with the stocks inched its unity my its eighteen months in Sydney she -- those maps are to come off from start to get back to normal life I know that's really are people here but. Again we're shut us bright around the corner into the sort of brightest moment to this pandemic if you can say so hopefully every when she just seemed of course for a little while longer. And can you just explain that no wants a little bit more does that mean you could still get the virus but you just won't get the disease which is covered nineteen. Exactly so this is where educations can be so important right coach yes the vaccine will help you because it'll prevent disease especially severe disease saw those numbers are present but the reality is you could still carry aren't happy symptomatic transmission we just don't know yet and it's possible but you still can transmit to others and this is why don't you just can't stop doing what you're doing into social distancing and we're right now I know that's a -- wants and it's such an order distinction went from the scene. It sure is and our new ABC news it's those poll shows 40% of Americans. Are ready to get that vaccine right now 44%. Say that they do want to get it but they wanna wait a little bit before they do what do you make of those numbers say a thing you just have that first group. Is that enough to reach a critical mass of vaccinated Americans. It's not quite enough. We're seeing those numbers improving which is great because it is only 60%. A month ago or so but this is essential issues this is all about restoring confidence and trust in our scenes you know hesitancy has a long history goes back small car and polio. People out of work to do the operation warp speed me. Branding cards is people that think they're rushing. There's so much misinformation and disinformation about Marin say armed Martin ouch this did rumors are running rampant and so this is why we need GG. Will public health scientists all all around science education. Meet the cheaper immunity that's about 70% of our relations. 200 million people need to get on board this vaccine so again this is why education to really bringing people along so when porch and. And it's why it's so important that we have people like you that are gracious enough to take the time to talk to us. And dispel some of those myths out there doctor John Brownstein we appreciate your time as always thank you. You. And the Electoral College is voting today is expected to officially choose Joseph Biden and Connell Harris as the next president and vice president of the United States. Neighbors and Washington DC with the latest on that Mary good morning. Good morning well this is usually a routine process that would the president still refusing to recognize the reality that he has lost this process is now getting a lot of attention so today across the country electors will meet and cast their votes amending. Joseph Biden's victory but trump is still defiant he's clinging. Too is false claims and insisting quote it's not over. Even after his legal challenges at all it repeated dead ends and the Supreme Court. Handed him that crushing legal defeat Joseph Biden meanwhile is moving ahead tonight after his formerly chosen. As an ex president he will be addressing the nation. Diane. Mary Bruce forest in Washington thanks Mary. And a few more things to know before you go after more than a century Cleveland's Major League Baseball team has announced plans to drop Indians from its name. The decision follows a similar move by the Washington football team after years of protests from native American groups of fans. No word yet on what the Cleveland teams new name will be. And check out this security breach caught on camera man climb onto the wing of an Alaska Airlines planes. But with passengers on board as the plane was getting ready for takeoff. Police say the man now identified as 41 year old Alejandro Carlson hop the fence at Karen airport in Las Vegas. Record climbing onto the wing. The FBI initially responded the local officers and took over surrounding the plane eventually the officers themselves also got on the wings. At some point Carlson eventually fell off of the wing wall he was being pursued by those officers. He's been charged with trespassing and disregard for public safety. Investigating a joke still trying to figure out how he got out on the wane. Vanderbilt University kicker Serra Fuller has made history again becoming the first woman to ever score in the power five football game. Bullock kicked two extra points this weekend after becoming the first woman to ever play in a power fight game with a kick off last month. The soccer goalie was initially brought onto the team after the other kickers were forced to quarantine due to corona virus. But after Saturday's game the coach said Fuller has proved to be the most accurate available kicker on the team. Inside the ten yard line. Still Fuller admitted on Twitter will help on the field. Posting honestly it's all about her Harry Potter socks that should be pretty good credit to. And that doesn't that is ABC news live update I'm Diane Macedo thanks for joining us and remember ABC news like this you're free all day. With the latest news context and analysis we'll see right back here with a new update. At 11 AM eastern.

