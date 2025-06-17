Actor Eric Dane tells Diane Sawyer he's ‘very’ angry about his ALS diagnosis

The actor opened up about his battle with the degenerative disease.

June 17, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live