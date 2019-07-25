Allergan recalls breast implants linked to cancer

The pharmaceutical company Allergan has recalled several models of its textured breast implants that were directly linked to a rare form of cancer, the FDA announced Wednesday.
0:24 | 07/25/19

Allergan recalls breast implants linked to cancer
Now to a medical alert about breast implants Allergan has issued a worldwide recall of its texture. Implants because the possible link to a rare cancer. There are 573. Cases of large cell lymphoma the Allergan implants are links to most of those cases. Including twelve deaths the FDA says women who were symptom free do not need to have the implants removed.

