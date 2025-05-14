Allergies hitting earlier and worse

Allergy sufferers say their conditions have gotten worse. Human-amplified climate change may be playing a part.

May 14, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live