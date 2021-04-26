-
Now Playing: Vaccinated tourists will be allowed to visit Europe soon
-
Now Playing: ABC News Live Update: 32 states resume rollout of Johnson & Johnson vaccine
-
Now Playing: Police shooting of Andrew Brown
-
Now Playing: New York synagogues vandalized in 'brazen' attacks
-
Now Playing: ABC News Live Update: Rollout of Johnson & Johnson vaccine resumes in 32 states
-
Now Playing: 7 deputies on paid administrative leave after shooting of Andrew Brown
-
Now Playing: President Biden to address Congress ahead of 100th day in office
-
Now Playing: Search for missing Houston mother of 3
-
Now Playing: New demands for justice after more police-involved shootings
-
Now Playing: George Stephanopoulos and Robin Roberts to guest host 'Jeopardy!
-
Now Playing: Movie house provides meaningful jobs to people with disabilities
-
Now Playing: American travelers to be allowed to visit European countries this summer
-
Now Playing: Biden prepares for 1st address to Congress this week
-
Now Playing: Family calls for release of body cam footage in fatal police shooting of Andrew Brown
-
Now Playing: Johnson & Johnson vaccine resumes in at least 32 states
-
Now Playing: New storm brings fire danger, strong winds, snow
-
Now Playing: Little girl marshals in her dad on his final military flight
-
Now Playing: CDC releases new guidelines on summer camps