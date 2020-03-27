Transcript for More answers to your COVID-19 questions

We turn now to Dr. Jen Ashton for answers your questions. Dr. Jen, the first one, what are some of the best ways we can cope with the intense stress of this crisis? Oh, that's so important, Amy, and by the way, if anyone has any ideas send them my way, I'd like to hear them as well. But I think, while all of our routines have been disrupted, try to find new routines when you're staying at home and sheltering in place, try to connect with people. Use creative ways to do that. It's heavily technology based. We've seen amazing examples of that. It's really important even if home bound to do something physical every day. I think when our bodies move and feel good we release those endorphins and that can help our mood and the spirit. I could not agree more. Next question, would it be more effective in stopping the spread if all states declared a stay-at-home order at the same time as opposed different times? This is really interesting. Because it talks about the impact of social distancing and the so-called pandemic paradox. And what that means, social distancing measures are really effective in stopping and slowing the spread that we'll see a couple of days, a couple of weeks down the road. However, the concern is that if they're done piecemeal instead of all at once, we'll always be looking to put out fires instead of doing with more magnitude at once. But the paradox comes in the fact that if we do this well, we usually don't see anything. Right now, we're watching states like Michigan, Chicago, new New Orleans, New York City, we're watching these hotspots grow. If we relax on the social distancing the concern is we'll just see more of those down the road. Correct, correct. Next question, our daughter works for one of the national labs testing for covid-19. Even though she wears ppe all the time and is not directly in contact with testing the coronavirus, should we still have her visit? This is such a big question for so many families who have healthcare workers, who they love and they want to see, but there are real concerns. Exactly, and we have to give a shout-out to all of the lab techs who are processing these tests. They don't run by themselves. They need people to run them. These tests are shipped in liquid medium. The lab technicians are heavily protected with ppes. There's no evidence as they take that liquid specimen and run the gel, or pcr, on it that it becomes airborne. So I think that for this particular question, that person is fine in your household but for all the nurses, doctors, first responders, some distancing even at home could be a good idea for now. That certainly makes sense. I listened to ginger zee this morning who told us it's getting hot down south. The next question very interesting, I live in Savannah, Georgia, we're expecting close to 90-degree temperatures over the next few days. What effect, if any, will these warmer temperatures have on the spread of covid-19? We don't know. Because this is new virus. No one has a crystal ball. Other coronaviruses and respiratory viruses do tend to have seasonal variation and we're starting to see in the southern hemisphere some increases in cases. So it's a good news/bad news situation. We may see a drop up here with change in temperature and humidity, but then, we can expect a second peak when our weather changes again, so preparation during that time period will be key, but bottom line is, we just don't know what's going to happen as the weather changes. Yeah, this is going to be a wait-and-see moment as we see those temperatures rise. Our next question, what is the actual incubation period for the virus? Can you develop symptoms after the stipulated period? Well, recent studies show that the average incubation period is 5.2 days. Of people who eventually test positive, 97% do so by day 11. So 14-day incubation period and observation period is generally what we're using. But a recent study just published has found evidence of viral shedding in people who were tested positive as far out as 20 days or more. We don't know that that means there still will be infections or contagious, but there's lot about this virus that we still don't know, the assumption is that so much of it is transmitted via close contact in people who don't even have symptoms yet. Hey, thank you for your tireless work, by the way, my daughters were watching yesterday, they were like, wow, she knows so much. You really do. We appreciate your expertise in answering all of these questions in such uncertain times. By the way, if you have a question for Dr. Ashton, send them to her Instagram. We'll check in with you in just a bit.

