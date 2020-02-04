Transcript for More answers to your COVID-19 questions

Dr. Jen is back now to answer more of your medical questions about the covid-19 crisis. Dr. Jen, I'll get started with our first question. If a person tests negative for the virus, does the test let you know if you were asymptomatic earlier? It doesn't yet, but what sounds like that question is alluding to is what we should be seeing soon, antibody testing or serology. That would be a blood test that shows if our body has mounted an immune response to an infection. We do that for all kinds of infections. And then we can say, wow, I didn't have any symptoms so I must have been in that roughly 25% who became infected and were completely asymptomatic. So right now that test is not available but soon hopefully it will be. All right, our next question, can you elaborate on whether there are any risks of transmission after a covid-19 patient passes away. That's a really important issue. The risks facing funeral directors and morticians, there are actually CDC guidelines about the importance of them using personal protective equipment. Obviously there's a concern for bodily fluids but we just don't know what the risk is postmortem so that falls under that category of we still don't know. We need to learn about that. Certainly. This next question is one I actually have never even considered. Should we not wear as much jewelry during this outbreak? Will covid-19 stay on rings and bracelets? I always take my rings off to put on hand sanitizer or wash my that's actually a really good question, one I hadn't thought of. Yeah, it is a good question, and we don't know the answer to that one but we can extrapolate. As an ob/gyn I perform surgery and all jewelry has to come off before we do a scrub, a surgical scrub to wash our hands and the reason for that is microscopic bacteria, virus, particulate matter can fall in the nooks and crannies of jewelry. Whether we should take all our jewelry off to protect is unknown but if you want to do surgery, that jewelry comes off. Better safe than sorry. Why not? We're not going out anywhere anyway so might as well leave the jewelry on the table. Exactly. Our next question, we've been told not to reuse masks. In light of a mask shortage, is there a way to sterilize previously used masks to make them safer? They're absolutely looking at this right now. It's part of the focus on supplies, and ppes absolutely need to be, believe it or not, decontaminated, reused, repurposed. So what it looks like is they're looking at vaporized hydrogen peroxide, bleach, any kind of hospital disinfectant, but they are absolutely going to have to be doing that. Whether you can do that at home is to be determined, but I'm sure just using regular household disinfectants and cleanser is better than nothing. Our next question, in the midst of this crisis, what worthwhile things can we do to boost our immune systems? A lot of people wanting to do this and wanting to know how. It is. And self-care more essential now than probably ever before so the big three. Your immune system depends on basically getting enough rest every night which is very difficult, but 7 to 9 hours. Sleep has a direct impact on our immune system. Getting some kind of exercise, that is the only time I leave my apartment during the day now is just to go for a quick 30-minute run. You're probably three hours, but I'm just at 30 minutes. And then eating a clean nutritious diet is really if you smoke, this is the time to stop. That is horrible for your lungs and bad for your immune system as well. And then meditation. We heard deepak Chopra earlier in the week talk about the health benefits. There's scientific basis to that so meditation, that mind/body connection is really important. All incredible tips that I'm trying to follow each and every day. Thank you so much, Dr. Jen. If you would like your questions answered, you can submit them to Dr. Ashton on Instagram at @drjashton. First responders are getting

