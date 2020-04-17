Transcript for More answers to your COVID-19 questions

So many questions a we'll start with the first one. If I had come in nineteen and I have been symptom free for 21 days do I need to Wear a mask in public. No one really knows now remember that that the CDC guidelines that are encouraging all Americans in them in the late public to cover their nose and mouth and that is for the protection of others. So if you've been diagnosed with code that nineteen. We think that by then you should be free of symptoms and obviously not contagious but we don't know for sure so. There should be no reason why someone who's been actually diagnosed should do less than the average. Public or population. Okay our next question. If pat at I had cut it nineteen what can I do to decontaminate. Things like my couch bed chairs. It it's such a hard question because. We just have such limited data on how long this virus can survive on inanimate objects. We know at that it's anywhere from hours to days on hard services but we don't know about fabrics we don't know about clothing we don't know about money so I think you wanna you. Basically clean and disinfect what ever you ten. But remember you've already had it and we should be social distancing for awhile anyway so you don't need to completely sterilized your environment. I have the when endowed disinfect. Way of thinking about pretty much everything can be easily take the issue. On yeah a lot of people. Haven't been tested I mean very few people actually have been test is that this next question. Is interesting if I was presumptive positive but not tested. How will I be able to prove that I hadn't have been nineteen especially since and a body tests aren't available widely yet. Well that is a key question and it's not just that antibody tests are not available widely. It's that we don't know the accuracy or utility of those test results yet so we don't know let's say this person gets their antibodies tested and it shows they've been exposed. We think to this corona virus but remember it's possible. That that tests could pick up other corona viruses that cause the common cold. And we don't know how long that was antibody levels or that immunity lasts so there is still. A lot there we have to learn about this antibody testing and how we'll work okay and our next question is there any connection between respiratory illnesses that tested negative for flu earlier this year. And corona virus. Well we don't know and a lot of people are asking that question because just because we started to track and confirmed cases in this country the end of January. Doesn't mean it that people weren't circulating with low levels of this infection. Prior to that time now and people developed flu like illness. In December and January and even in some cases February and march in this country a whole panel of viral pathogens get sent. It includes influenza it includes at no virus rhino virus Harry influenza. Other corona viruses. So if we were just weren't testing Ford at that point we don't know that it wasn't here aren't what advice do you have our viewer asks for people. Who have preexisting mental health issues. And also live with the health care worker. It extraordinarily. Stressful situation so you have to know yourself talk communicate. Ask open ended questions if you're living with a person with a history of psychological emotional or mental health issues. And again keep that those channels of conversation open because this is a stressful time for every one. That just piles more additional stress and anxiety on their so. Reach out for help if it's possible even with these. Great health and wellness apps better including now. Mental health professionals so that's that should be valuable resource if it can be widespread. All right doctor Jan Ashton we always appreciate your. Very important advice to all of us thank you so much for answering this question as.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.