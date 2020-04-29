Transcript for More answers to your COVID-19 questions

It back international joining us now with answers year latest questions about this outbreak and we'll get started with the first when Jan. If the corona virus keeps mutating. Doesn't become weaker. This is such an interesting question because we know that the class of family that the corona virus comes from is prone to mutation we call it highly muted Janet. But there is a lot of controversy and miss. About whether or not just a virus mutating necessarily makes it worse. In some cases as this question asked maybe it could make it weaker as it adapts to its new host which are human beings. So right now this is we don't know the answer to this and there are reports out of China that because they see clans that didn't genetic fingerprint of this virus early on. As we test around the world we are comparing it to that initial fingerprint. And there is evidence that there are about thirty strains. Of this corona virus now so yes it is slowly mutating. There's some suggestion and in some cases it's making it stronger but that is not conclusive at this point so. Time will tell and that would also explain why if you get antibodies doesn't necessarily mean your immune if there is not much Bradley streamed live on RM. Next question has there been any research on the relationship between cove in nineteen cases. And the amount of time people spend outdoors in different states and countries know what but this is what is gonna be so important as we go into warmer months not just as a country but in different parts of the world 'cause remember when Wear in our summer the Southern Hemisphere is in their winter. It would make sense that as people are outdoors and more they're not touching those hot spots that people were confined indoors and so maybe that's. Reducing that the rate of transmission. But again how this virus will respond to changes in humidity. Some light people's behavior being outdoors we'll have to see are right next question are there any notable similarities researchers are finding. With asymptomatic co big nineteen patients. They don't know so this what's really interesting therein been reports from the CDC that 25% of people known to be positive with covic nineteen show no symptoms then Iceland sought at 50%. Now a recently published study in done it in people in the enclosed populations in this case jails or prisons. Found over 80% of positive cases. Occurred in people with no symptoms so yes we need to study that population to learn is there something different about the host. More are they showing some atypical symptoms. We don't know but remember asymptomatic. Infection. Is thought to be massively important with Covert nineteenth packed right next question you've talked about ace for sectors and how covet nineteen. Attaches to them. Does this have any effect on patients taking ace inhibitors rates had to go back to some and molecular biology if you will those east to receptors and that is what this virus uses to attached to. And then infect ourselves. People who are on ace inhibitors who block that there was a thinking is that actually making them more susceptible because again by association we were seeing. People with high blood pressure who are often on this class of medication faring worse. I want to be crystal clear now. In the cardiovascular literature and in clinical practice there is zero evidence at this time to recommend that people change. Existing medication at thereon. That could expose them to more risk than any potential benefit him right now there is no evidence. That being on that class of medication increases that are very important to know very David in what are your doctor has told absolutely our doctor Jan Ashton bank you when you can submit your questions to doctor Jan on her answer Graham. At doctor.

