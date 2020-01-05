Transcript for More answers to your COVID-19 questions

midnight eastern time. Our Dr. Jen Ashton is part of that special "Nightline" tonight. She is with us right now. Busiest woman on television right now to answer your coronavirus questions, so the first one is, Dr. Jen, when people have been diagnosed with covid-19 pass away, can their organs still be harvested for transplantation? Well, this is a really important issue because we know how important organ transplantation is in this country. So many on a list waiting for an organ. When you talk about solid organ donation, remember, that is done before the patient is technically dead. They might be brain dead obviously but -- and right now in the word of transplantation, it is really unknown what the risk of transplantation with a solid organ is with respect to covid-19. Obviously if someone has tested positive, many transplant surgeons will consider that, you know, a negative, but this is something that is definitely evolving, and we are seeing major delays for people waiting for transplantations. So many, so many parts of the medical world affected by this. Absolutely. Next question, in testing for covid-19, what is the difference between specificity and sensitivity, and why does each matter? This must be a question from an epidemiologist because this is literally at the core of testing. Any test has a sensitivity and a specificity. Sensitivity, you can remember with the initials pid, positive in disease. So that's really looking for the true positives. Specificity is negative in health, so that's looking for the true negatives. When you talk about antibody testing, depending on what these numbers are, you may get a result that is 50/50 likelihood of being false. That is why we have to proceed with caution until we know the accuracy, the specificity and sensitivity of any test. You're right. I wouldn't even know to ask that question. It's so important. Definitely had to come from all right, question three, are bad sweats at night a possible sign of covid-19? So, everyone is looking for are there more signs or symptoms? Sign in medicine is something you can see. A symptom is something you feel. Right now there is no direct association or correlation between sweating being a symptom of covid-19, nor is there any evidence that the virus is transmitted in perspiration or sweat. However, something related to sweating, chills or shaking chills, those are new symptoms just added to the CDC list for symptoms of covid-19. Okay. Next question, are pediatricians starting to do vaccines at vehicles? I am concerned about taking my young child into the office. That's very understandable. It is understandable and pediatricians are concerned that patients out of fear, their parents really, will not be bringing those children for their routine immunizations or their well child checkups, so I think you'll see innovation and creativity in finding solutions for this where mbe if the weather permits and the staffing resources are there at various offices or clinics, they can do those car side immunizations. We are in the beginning. How this evolves will be seen. It will be interesting. All right. Dr. Jen Ashton, thank you so much. You can submit your requests to Dr. Jen on her Instagram

