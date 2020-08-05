Transcript for More answers to your COVID-19 questions

Our every intern now back to Dr. cashed in with answers to your medical questions for ledger back in the studio we miss thank you Amy I could irate the first class and we have. My elderly mother who is at risk of contracting coded nineteen has been quarantined since March. I have been quarantined as well except for central shopping and I have not seen her since is it safe. To visit her this is such a big question I now approach this week and I'm going through two with my mom but the key word and that question is. Except except for little trip to the grocery store except for XY or Z. The fact of the matter is there is no such thing as zero risk yes you can take steps to lower risk so for example if it's nice weather outside for Mother's Day. Seeing someone outside. Very far away as better than being inside a close phase. But again you always have to ask yourself the one dance and is if that happens is it worth that in every one has to make that decision for themselves that make sense to get away those risks and benefits yet. Are right next question my friend rescheduled her wedding to September due to the pandemic. If crowds are allowed to gather again. What are the extra safety precautions to take to ensure safety for myself and or the other guesses is another big one so young people are out and I'm up. Always saying I am not a wedding consultant but I have gotten this question several times. My personal answer would be to do a very into mid. Wedding just the two people and then have a big wedding down the road when it's really safer to do so. But there are of course ways to lower risk again you can space out seating you can do away with buffets you cannot have a receiving line. Dance floor could be made bigger at setter at Sutter. But again no such thing as zero risk rent are at this next question has been very controversial and we've talked about this mind my father's a micro biologist he's always told me not to Wear gloves. And so. Our viewer asks this do gloves do more harm than good. At the grocery store I well I am trained. The surgically so I see gloves differently as a surgeon in a sterile environment yes there are some settings where shore if you're handling food as a food service worker yet you might want to Wear gloves but for the average. Per cent. My answer would be like your micro biologist dad know and amid a show you why quickly he put on gloves people a lot of times we'll get a false sense of security. There's a principal called cross contamination so there at the grocery store. And they're picking up this grapefruit and then they're grabbing their keys and then they'd decline a call on their cell phone and then I can see the price on police may put on their glasses. All of these things. Are now contaminated with their dirty gloves that you can say okay well I'm gonna take these off the proper sterile away without touching our hands and dispose of them. And then wash your hands but all of those things are still dirty so you cannot put yourself in a plastic bubble that's just not reality we can't live in a sterile environments. Hand washing. Whether you're doing it at the store before the store after the source still has to a car and it is that the best way to reduce your chance more aware that you need to wash your hands are what you're touching you don't hop club is on that cross contamination issue is a real. Issue and and people are you know it does seem like this would be common cents. But science just doesn't bear that out I think it's very important that you spelled that out for every now Arnold. A strongly about it but that's if you're the RA the next question could you explain how many. Lump lump us with a high rises. OK how many Lama is how long does may help in the fight it can spread Americans are my I'm not prepared for that don't. I know nor was I when I started to do the deep dive resurgence of this so apparently it is all Trace back to up particular llama named winter. And this was just published in the scientific journal cell really really interesting lama's lake camels like alpaca is that's that whole species. Has a different antibody system in humans. They actually have two types of antibodies were re generally only have one form. And Daryn antibodies one of their types is smaller so there's a theory that it can get into the nooks and crannies on the surface of the corona virus is little spikes. And may provide some clues to immunity and protection. They've seen this with stars they've seen it with boomers now they are studying it with this one locked Lama named winter. For corona virus so again Ara animal friends helping us out that is amazing how are you staying on acting as a bridge and things will get following a Canadian and you can submit your questions at their about lama's weaken answer them. Doctor Jenn she will take those questions on Ernster Graham at doctor.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.