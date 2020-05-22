Transcript for More answers to your COVID-19 questions

After gen action is back with us now to answer number of key questions from our viewers and so doctor Jan thanks for sticking around to be got our first question. Is there a potential scenario where there are multiple vaccines available to treat covad nineteen. Absolutely I'm because we've to remember there are literally dozens of companies and groups worldwide racing for this development. So it is unlikely that it's just going to be one winner especially here in the US it is possible that we could see two or three. Which may actually be beneficial in off floating some of the pressure on manufacturing and distribution so expect to hear about a couple of front runners. Animal see who who wins so to speak but their could be more than one winner all right this next question coming from someone probably in one of our urban areas I live in a high rise how much risk is there in breeding to potentially contaminated air. In the enclosed space of an elevator I've thought about this to end there is a risk how much we don't know we've heard doctor -- home who is one of the top infectious disease specialist in the country out of Minnesota state. That he sometimes will hold his breath when he gets into an elevator again. If people are wearing masks face coverings they shouldn't be projecting a lot of viral particles even if they are infected. But it is a closed space. And we do know that these particles can linger in the air for a couple of hours ago the risk is not zero but how high it is we don't know and a lot of people don't have a choice other than to get into an elevator national every day are right next question if you are wearing a face shield. Do you still need to Wear a mask. Yes probably remember that the face mask. Is really to protect your eyes it does come down here but that doesn't mean viral particles can't go under so. A mask is really nose and mouth it's to protect others. The fee shield is really to protect you so. We're gonna be donning a lot more of PP that there is a limit you know we can't go outside in a full Hazmat cigarette break. Our next question when it's windy is there any risk of the sweat from a possible asymptomatic. Coded nineteen positive person. Spreading. No Evans has this virus is transmitted in perspiration. Thank goodness so again and as we were just talking about in winds in theory. Because of all of that movements you know your exposure is less so this is something I would say. Don't worry about this one are right I like it when you say don't kick all right it's rare these days but we'll take exactly hunters and thank you and you can submit questions. To doctor Jan honor and to Graham at doctor.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.