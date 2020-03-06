Transcript for More answers to your COVID-19 questions

solidarity. Dr. Jen is here with some answers to your questions about coronavirus. Dr. Jen, I'll start with the first one, are there risks for getting a shingles vaccine now or is it better to wait? So specifically about the shingles vaccine, there's a new one in the last several years, recommended for everyone 50 and over. We should not be delaying any routine or scheduled or preventative immunizations because of the pandemic, period. No matter the age? No. We heard about it for children. You know this is a great example for people 50 and over, it's safe. You can go to the pharmacy and get it. You need two doses. All right, good to know. Next question, some key takeaways medical professionals have gotten from countries that have reopened? This is the silver lining -- we have history from Asia, from Europe, about countries who have dealt with this a little bit before us in terms of time line. As we reopen, we're looking at those countries for lessons learned. It comes down to systems and capacity, in terms of how we can prepare for a possible second wave or a monster wave down the road. We always have to be prepared in medicine. It comes down the staffing, supplies and space. That's what hospitals are doing right now. All right, next question, any suggestions for people who are having trouble sleeping because of the current state of affairs? You talked about how important sleep is for the immune system. Are you asking for a friend? Exactly. This is almost an -- so many people are seeing consequences of stress, both with the social unrest as well as the pandemic affecting their sleep, even if we're home more often. My prescription for this is, sleep hygiene, set a regular schedule. You're meticulous about this. Stick to it. You want to avoid alcohol and caffeine especially in the second half of day. Those are huge sleep disruptors. You should get mental and physical exercise to help your sleep. The mental exercise something like meditation or mindfulness is helpful and then the environment, you have to make your bedroom cold, dark and quiet, the last thing we need is any more physical or environmental disruption. Exactly. Next question, can people who have antibodies be carriers of the virus and still infect others? Short answer really is no. This is where I want to do mini-med school on antibodies. There is a class of antibodies, igm, in some viruses or in infectious diseases can indicate an active infection, someone who could be infectious or contagious. For covid-19, an antibody test is not meant to determine whether someone is actively infected or contagious. When we've heard news bites about other tests, like the nasal swab testing positive in someone recovered but they're not contagious, that's important for people to understand. Just because you detect the virus doesn't mean it's live or can infect someone else. All right, very good answers. You can submit your questions to Dr. Jen on her Instagram at @drjashton. With everything that's going with the covid crisis, our kids

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.