But doctor Jan Ashton joins us once again with some insightful viewer questions again with us today so we'll begin with the first one. Is loss of sense of smell and taste enough of an indicator to assume. A positive case if you can't get a tax sadly it's not Amy I'm first of all just some mini med school terminology here. A sign of the disease is something you can see with your eyes a symptom is something that someone feels. Loss of smell or taste and Ortiz fall under that neurological or central nervous system consequences of corona I'm virus. But it can also be seen with other. Elements and conditions so unfortunately it's not as we say happened demonic of cook at nineteen something I would follow if you notice it and it persists. It's especially if you have any other symptoms I would I would then try to get a test but it's not enough to assume that you haven't got it got it Ari and we all know so much of our lives. Almost all of our lives have been put on hold this next question asks. Is it safe to schedule an elective surgery or should you wait. Important question we know that most states have given the green light for elective procedures tests and surgery to resume. This is a decision that people should have with their surgeon as always weighed the risks vs the benefits. As someone who does elective surgery I we'll tell you that the hospitals are. Not just doubled down on infection control tripled and quadrupled down so it may be ironically one of the safer place uses to be rate now back at that actually makes a lot of sense Ari as we're all seeing states reopened this next question asks. Should you avoid self serve food and beverage stations. There's really no data to suggest that this is a particularly high risk activity or behavior we have to remember that cold it nineteen is not off food borne illness. Its primary route of transmission is again respiratory so when you're really talking about is contact exposure there with those viral particles or phone lights. You know and it's not the only path engine that we have to remember can be. Passed along and salad bars those kind of things so again risk benefit no official guidance on the right and the next question. Very simple but a big question a lot of people have how does contract contact tracing work. I love this question and we could literally discuss have for the whole hour but in the six. This is predicated on identifying someone who is just tested positive and then asking that person. Doing a little interview how many people have you been in contact with over the last two weeks do you remember the people you've come in contact with in two weeks I definitely don't. The so there are a lot of logistical issues here their safety concerns for the person doing the contact tracing 'cause he want to be doing this. Remotely not up close to someone who's obviously exposed and then me be sick or contagious. And their security issues if someone called you and say you've been exposed. Is that a scam is a fraud how can you believe them a lot of issues with that but the biggest one in my opinion Amy is it's predicated on compliance. It's someone tells. Will you self quarantine for fourteen day is as you are under the observation period. All of those unknown questions right now right doctor Jan Ashton we appreciate your time in you can submit your questions to doctor Jan on her Friendster Graham. As doctor Jane Ashton.

