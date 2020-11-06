Transcript for More answers to your COVID-19 questions

Let's talk about what you need to know about the ongoing coronavirus crisis. Dr. Jen Ashton is here to answer your questions. First question the world health organization has now warned that the pandemic is not over yet. What's the biggest remaining concerns? Psychologically and behaviorally. When we've gone through what we've went through, it's totally human nature to want to put it behind us and go back to the way things were in 2019. Part of their warning is about that. The other specifics they're looking at are the rate of spread of coronavirus particularly in countries that have very poor infrastructure and existing health care resources. We have to remember there are countries all over the world where the average household has no internet access. They can't transport lab specimens and report real time data. All these things very important. We have to remember as the world opens up to global travel again, we could see spreads like we did we have to keep our mind on natural disasters and other infectious disease outbreaks. Ebola, measles, it's not just covid-19. Those things could add a lot of fuel to the fire. Should I consider wearing protective eyewear in public? Again, we've started to talk about this. There haven't been official guidelines or recommendations. What has primed the pump for this is a systemic review that appeared in "The lancet." We talked about it last week. They looked at the efficacy of distance, face masks and eye protections. They found in terms of reducing the spread of covid-19 people who worrisome kind of eye protections lowered their risk from 16% to 6%. Face shields, regular glasses or eye goggles. The certainty of the evidence was low, but it would not surprise me we'll be hearing more about this in the future. It is nearly summer. Can covid-19 be transmitted via insects like mosquitos or ticks? Good news at this point. There's no evidence this is a tick born virus. Something like Zika, west nile, malaria. Worry about the other things, but not mosquitos in covid-19. We'll take it. Next question is spraying tennis balls with disinfectant necessary after each use or is the sun light enough to kill germs? Great question. I would like to be playing more tennis myself. We don't know. This hasn't formally been studied. There's a good likelihood that uv light, heat, sunlight will kill almost anything on the tennis balls. There's no harm spraying them off. We heard Dr. Deborah Burke recommend marking the ball with your initials so you're only touching your ball. I've been in contact with the head tennis pro at the vintage club. He's saying for the most part just the coaches are handling the balls to try to reduce contact. Do the best you can. Get out there and get some exercise. Wash your hands afterwards. Exactly. You can submit questions to Dr. Jen on her Instagram @drjashton. As we slowly venture back

