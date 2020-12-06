Transcript for More answers to your COVID-19 questions

Dr. Jen Ashton is here with a look at your questions about covid-19. Dr. Jen, thank you as always. Our first question is, and we were just discussing this, should you get an antibody test if you've already recovered from a positive case of the virus? So many people are so curious and that's completely understandable. But with respect to this question, if you have tested positive for covid-19, you had a nasal swab you know you had it, unless you're trying to get into a clinical trial using our studying convalescence plasma, there's no point to an antibody test right now. It's really not ready for primetime yet. We don't know what percentage can have false-negatives or false-positives. We don't know how long those antibodies will last. And the most important thing is, regardless of the result, it should not change your behavior in terms of distancing, masks, et cetera. That's very important. Next question, plans for schools to reopen are all over the map, what should parents know to keep their kids safe? As moms, we're hoping our kids are back in college in the fall. The answer to this question strongly depends on age. I always say with children you want to start with their spirit and their emotions. You want to reassure them because so many children are so frightened but by what we've just come through and you want to use it as an opportunity to educate them. There are germs all over the place. They are not going anywhere. It's about the basic steps. As my mom who's a pediatric nurse used to tell me, control the controllables. Handwashing, coughing or sneezing into your elbow. And then doing the things that keep all of us healthy -- getting enough sleep and getting enough exercise and eating well. Next question, why was a lung transplant required for the recovered covid-19 patient in Chicago? This story made worldwide news. It was first double lung transplant done in the united States reportedly for covid-19. One of the first in the world. Most of the time double lung transplants are done for pulmonary fibrosis. This was done for a very young woman in her 20s who had severe disease, she was out of options. She couldn't oxgenate the rest of her body. She was going into liver failure, kidney failure, she developed sepsis, an infection from the damage to her lungs. Her doctors and her team at northwestern gave this her only chance, so really inspiring. It will not become the standard of care sadly for severe covid. There aren't enough organ donors. That makes sense. Next question, how effective are temperature checks to keep the virus out of businesses? This is such a common question, because so many people want to use this because of the optics, it gives us potentially something to do. The short answer, we don't really know. There was one study 6,000 patients in New York, admitted to the hospital with covid-19, only about a third of them had a fever on admission. So there are problems with -- we don't know how accurate it is. In medicine, we use 104 degrees as a cutoff. If I take your temperature and you're 103, what happens if you're 100.0, does that person get in? Do they not get in? How many people walk around with fevers and feel fine. We know so many people can be asymptomatic with covid-19, we don't really know what role this It sounds like a good idea but in practice -- Maybe not yet. The verdict is still out. All right, Dr. Jen, thank you very much.

