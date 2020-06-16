Transcript for More answers to your COVID-19 questions

us about the coronavirus. Dr. Jen, thank you. And we'll start with the first one, what do we know about the fda's decision to remove the emergency authorization for the use of hydroxychloroquine to treat covid-19? It really came down to risk versus benefit, Amy, and the fda at this point assessing the available data and finding that the risk the use of chloroquine or hydroxychloroquine outweighed any benefit. They're still leaving it up to the discretion of the individual physician and this removal doesn't have anything to do with patients who take these drugs for malaria or lupus. Another question about a headline today, the CDC has said that people with underlying conditions are 12-times more likely to die from covid-19 what constitutes an underlying condition? This is such a common question. To step back from this lancet paper, I think of this as a filter in the who, what, when, why and how of covid. Who, is who they're looking at. Patients with heart disease, 32% of the cases documented here in the U.S., diabetes 30%, chronic lung disease 18%. We also know that age and obesity really, really stack the deck for complications and deaths. Before you can target prevention or intervention, possibly treatment, you have to know the individual risks because it's not one size fits all. Speaking of that, we're seeing so many rises in infection rates here in the United States, and yet this next question asks and it's very interesting, what factors have contributed to New Zealand's low infection rate? Lot of eyes on New Zealand right now for many reasons. It's not a simple answer, there are many factors at play. First of all, they only have 5 million people and citizens there, but in about seven weeks, their prime minister declaring they eradicated this virus, largely based on three key factors. First of all, the measures they took were swift and aggressive and they really are the get-go didn't play around, and then the people the population of new Zealand, aside from making a sweeping generalization, they tend to be very stoic and they were unfazed by these aggressive measures and then a lot of attention being given to their leader who learned a tremendous amount about communication in times of crises from their past shootings and she individualized the toll of covid deaths. The country mourned every single covid death. They recognized these people by name and I think all those things together really led to their success. Wow, all right, thank you for you, Dr. Jen. We appreciate it. You can submit questions to Dr. Jen on her Instagram at @drjashton.

