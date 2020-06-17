Transcript for More answers to your COVID-19 questions

answering your coronavirus questions. The first one, has there been any indication yet of antibodies protecting people from reinfection? People aren't going to like this one, but remember, it's only about six months old this virus, so we don't have any data on this yet, but there's preliminary data that's backed largely from the vaccine trials that show that yes, people who have been exposed do have some immune protection. Again, how much protection and how long that last is still unknown. All right, next question, do we know if the increase of positive cases in certain states are due to higher volume of testing or lax precautions? According to top epidemiologists, public health officials, obviously, the increase in testing can be a component of it. But the general consensus is that it's really behavioral. We have to remember this virus did not disappear when we were inside for two months, and as people come out, it's human nature to get back to way things were maybe last summer, and a lot of that laxity in our behavior, not taking those social distancing precautions is in play. We have to remember there's lag time. Anywhere from one week to three weeks to when people can be exposed to when we can start to see those cases. Next question, as cases rise in many states, at what point will this outbreak be considered a second wave? When it's in the rearview mirror. That's the tricky thing. We say this every year with our flu season, have we hit the peak yet? We don't know if we're at the peak until it's behind us. This pandemic is no different. However, according to Dr. Fauci, he said it's not inevitable that we'll see a second wave in the fall, so, again, how high those cases go, the rate at which they go up, when we see them, all of those are unknown until they're retrospective in the past, but we do know from previous pandemics there does tend to be a second wave, but it's not a given in this case. Next question, what makes the steroid dexamethasone a potentially effective treatment for serious covid-19 infections? It's one of one many steroids that we use regularly in this country in medicine. Steroids reduce inflammation, that's the good thing. However, they can also potentially increase someone's risk for infections. So it's a very fine and balance here. But as we remember, part of the picture that we're seeing in patients severely ill with covid-19 is severe inflammation, it's our body's massive immune response the thinking is -- in low dose that it can help to blunt that response, but that's why the research is still ongoing, we still need to learn what dose to give, when to give it, who to give it to. All right, Dr. Jen Ashton, we appreciate it as always. You can submit questions to Dr. Jen on her Instagram at @drjashton.

