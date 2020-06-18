Transcript for More answers to your COVID-19 questions

Ashton answering a number of your covid-19 questions. Never been a short supply of them, Dr. Jen. Is there a correlation between vitamin D and severity of covid-19 infections? This is an area of ongoing research. There are clinical trials looking at vitamin D. Both as prevention and as this associated potential factor in terms of severity of disease. There is data precedent for this. There's a link and potential biological causation. There has to be cause and effect. Between people with low blood vitamin D levels and increase risk of upper respiratory infections. People are looking at with covid-19 is there a connection especially because of lot of deaths have been in populations with low vitamin D levels. The elderly, the obese, black and brown people. This is an ongoing area of research. Next question. Are we still facing a ppe shortage if states enter a second wave of infection? It's hard to get a good grip on this. We have to err on the side of caution. When I re-opened my medical practice, I'm having trouble finding supplies. There's price gouging unfortunately going on. At the hospital level they already started looking at disinfecting, reuse, wearing a mask multiple times because there's a big concern that as cases start to go up, locally, regionally, we could find ourselves in the same situation. That's part of the reason why widespread wearing of surgical masks or N95s still is not recommended for the general public. We need those for health care workers and first responders. This is something that ever is concerned about. Next question. What do we know about the Texas woman who tested positive a second time? I'll tell you, Amy, I just spoke with Dr. Anthony Fauci yesterday about this. This is I believe a perfect example of a headline gone wrong. At this point there is pretty good evidence, some coming out of Asia, some in this country, when someone tests positive with a nasal swab again, it's detecting viral debris. They're not actively infected or contagious. That's really important. Some companies, areas, states are using a retest to say you've recovered. We can't do that. The science points to the opposite. No, the general thinking in infectious disease specialists is this was not a case of reinfection. It's just continuing detection of viral debris. Not actively infected. Really important. It is important to make tt distinction. Next question. Is it possible we can weaken our immune systems by using too many anti-bacterial products on our hands and surfaces? Also a really common question. You can understand where the question comes from. I've been in touch with top infectious disease specialists. They say our immune system is way stronger than just after two months of this aggressive hygiene. It's based on our immune system that we get as children and short answer, no, we don't have to worry about that. We have more to worry about. Keep washing those hands. A lot. Thank you, Dr. Jen.

