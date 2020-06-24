Transcript for More answers to your COVID-19 questions

Dr. Ashton has some answers to your questions. About koefd now. Con anything tif impairment, doctors have seen in long-haul patients? We're starting to see, T.J. The long-term effects, not only the short-term complications of patients who have covid-19, one of them is psychological and neurological, and there's cognitive impairment in some cases. We don't know yet whether these things will persist three months out, but even at the month mark, there have been reports of people having difficulty thinking, with memory, short-term memory in some cases, forgetfulness. Anxiety, depression. We don't understand why this is happening. Remember, this virus is just about six months old. We need long-term follow-up on these patients. Anyone listening that's thinking that they might be suffering from those things, be in touch with your doctor. But, again, give yourself time. We've never dealt with this virus before. We don't know how long full recovery takes. To clear up, what do we mean when we're talking about long-haul patients? Right now, if they were sick in March and there having symptoms in June that's considered long haul, but we won't know long haul really is until we're like a year out. We need more runway at the end of this. Next question here, air purifiers, can they kill the virus in the air? Questionable. Here's what we know on this issue. First of all, there's a lot of aggressive marketing that this air purifier can kill this coronavirus. We don't know that yet. This is a good write-up in consumer reports. In general, it appears that may be some utility in air purifiers if you're in a home with someone who's sick with covid, okay, so that's different than really prevention. There's a suggestion that air purifiers can help filter out the influenza virus, measles from the air, so there's a potential it could have some utility against coronavirus. So can opening windows, by the way. It focuses on those hipaa filters. Which can block out 99.97% of the particles in the air. Where the circulation, elements that we don't know yet. All right, one more here, ultravoilet lamps, are as effective as traditional antibacterial cleaners at killing the virus? You're talking about killing the virus on a surface. Surface contact, that fomite transmission of these viral particles not thought to be the major root of spread. It's commonly used in restaurants. We turn them on at night and kind of kill all the germs that are on surfaces. But they're not all created equally. You can't expose your skin to again, with caution we're learning more. We don't know whether they're as effective as surface cleaners. Still a lot more to know about. There's a lot still we just don't know. Remember the honest and intellectually answer, is say what you know and what you don't know. Dr. Ashton, thanks so much. Of course, you can continue to submit your questions to Dr. Jen on her Instagram at

