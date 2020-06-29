Transcript for More answers to your COVID-19 questions

What do we know about covid-19 and increased risks to people with asthma? So, this is interesting. You would think that respiratory condition, would put you at increased risk, no data right now that people with asthma are at higher risk of infection even though the CDC has mentioned people with asthma as a potentially high-risk category, the American academy of allergy, asthma and immunology said there's no published data to support this. Bottom line, if you have asthma keep it controlled as well as possible and don't discontinue any of your asthma condition. Can wearing a mask lower a person's blood oxygen content? T.J., if this is true, anyone's wearing a Mack for their job would be passing out. No, this is not true. The oxygen molecule, carbon dioxide molecule, is so small, they go right through masks. Remember, they're not air tight, they go out the side, out the bottom. Does a face shield offer the same protection as a mask? Probably not. We still don't have good data on this. But remember, a face shield is covering the front. It's leaving the bottom still open so it's not a substitute by any means. We may learn more about the importance of eye protection in the future, but right now, it's nose and mouth. Doc, thank you so much. You can submit your questions to Dr. Jen on her Instagram @drjashton.

