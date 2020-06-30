Transcript for More answers to your COVID-19 questions

Dr. Ashton, some questions from our viewers. Number one, if you had contact with someone who tested positive for covid-19 but you don't have symptoms, should you get tested? It's not an indication. I'm getting this question at my practice literally every day. Largely it's not an indication because we don't know when to do that test 37. Remember, there's a 14-day incubation period. Average symptoms occur on day five. You could be test on day two and test negative and then go on to test positive. Here's what's important for people to understand what their risk is. If you've had contact more than 15 minutes closer than 6 feet apart, the recommendations are that you self-quarantine for 14 days, if you find out that you have been exposed. That's really important. It's important for your health, the health of those around you. It's important to slow the spread of this virus. It's the quarantine version. You don't need to get the test first. The difference between the types of antibody tests available, what's the difference? Okay, so, right now, there's serology test for igg antibody. That's not for current infection, that's for past infection. Now, there are a lot of tests out there on the market. The fda has cautioned repeatedly we don't know how accurate they are and most recently, the FBI is warning people of fakes, of scams offering to do these tests, collecting your personal information and that putting you at risk for identity theft. Right now, ask your healthcare provider if you're interested. Or think you had covid. Next question here, we've been hearing about a second wave of infections, how do we know if we're in it or not? We don't. That's going to be a retrospective diagnosis. We have heard Dr. Anthony Fauci say that it's premature to talk about a second wave because we're not out of the first wave yet, but other countries are looking at this because they're saying that when we expect a second wave or deal with one we have to be able to respond and contain it, basically epidemiologists are saying it a monster wave, a slow burn or little ups and downs, we don't know how it's going to affect us here. Last one year, men or women, disproportionately affected by covid-19. Men. At every age group, men face almost twice the risk of death. We don't totally understand why. But T.J., you're at more risk of dying of covid than I am. On that note, thank you, Dr. Ashton. Stay well, please. Sometimes you don't have to keep it real, Dr. Ashton. Let's turn now to another topic -- and remember you can submit your questions to Dr. Jen on her Instagram @drjashton. Another topic, paying

