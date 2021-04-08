Transcript for Arkansas doctor speaks out on number of children on ventilators

Arkansas governor ace a Hutchinson now says he regrets signing a ban on mass mandates. And is calling a special session of the state legislature in hopes of reversing it. New Kobe cases hospitalizations and deaths have been on the rise in Arkansas. Due to the spread of the delta variant and less than 40%. Of the State's population. Is fully vaccinated. Doctor Rick Bart is the chief critical director at Arkansas Children's Hospital he joins us now live to talk about it more. Doctor Barr just wanna start with the fact that your in that hospital every day you are seeing the kids that have been hospitalized you've seen those kids that are on the ventilator is. What is going on what is it that we didn't know about the delta variant that's now causing these kids to be hospitalized. I'm encouraged people think of adult experiences almost a completely different virus in the previous congress trains throughout the end damage and we have rest and a number of children emitted into the hospital that are tested positive for Covert but there were also in the hospital or some other reason. Even requiring intensive care and and new mechanical ventilation and so this is really changed in terms of its own back onshore. And in Arkansas less than 40% of the State's population is fully vaccinated. Do you believe that is contributing. Two rise in these kids having to get checked again. It certainly is somehow about passages that we've committed to the hospital are older than twelve would be eligible to be a vaccine tapped to be vaccinated. And none of the children have been vaccinated. In fact you know our interpretation is that the vaccine seems to be incredibly protectors or. Four children and were highly encouraging parents get vaccinated in themselves. And to vaccination and their children that are eligible. So doctor Barr has your staff handling this and are you lacking. In any type of resources to help deal with this rising cases. But that this present coaches is on the backdrop of an incredibly busy viral respiratory season that we usually see in January it is happening in July right now also other -- common respiratory viruses and weighing just the hospital all white. Respite tours and social virus artist Meeks the net it's really circulating right now so our staffer was very busy they're very tired and you know we we. You know they are encouraging rom. If everyone to get a vaccine if they can't. I'll tell you this has been a big conversation in our household and that's masks. What's your message to New York governor and state lawmakers as they reconsider the ban on mask mandates in schools right now. Well we are promoting the American academy of pediatrics recommendations on average album back into school Wear a mask. Especially when their endorsed. Mass work. We know they work against Urbana of coated and we didn't have a winner bar rest were season because everyone was wearing masks we know that they are so effective and that's our message is always Wear a mask you send your kids to school with mass they won't prevent transmission of viruses including garlic. You know even talking to my kids about mass they're still worries in they have anxiety what are you telling parents and even kids that you are you know looking after. He knows how to keep them safe and and get ready to go back to school in addition to that mass you have to be giving out other pieces of advice. Well first all is really important bridges to be back in school we saw this significant social emotional and mental soul. I'm related effects is social isolation earlier in the pandemic so kids need to be going back to school but dig into it safely we've seen this work if shower with mass when using hands sanitized her whip you know social distancing. We can do it safely and so mass are an important part of that. Those measures that'll help. So moving forward besides encouraging. Every one to get vaccinated. What is your advice and it may not just to be. To those living in Arkansas but all across the country tonight right now just because of what you're seeing in the position that you're in. But to take this seriously the delta Berrian does seem to be very very different than the previous co restraints. And aid if they get more people get vaccinated hopefully will be able not only control of delta very important prevents other strains from emerging that may have been more significant impact on kids so this is incredibly important time or it impacts made it. Doctor Rick Barr firm arkansas' Children's Hospital thank you so much for your time we really appreciate your advice is well doctor. Thank you for covering this.

