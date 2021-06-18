AstraZeneca seeks FDA authorization for antibody treatment

Emergency medical physician and ABC News contributor Dr. Darien Sutton discusses AstraZeneca&rsquo;s antibody treatment and when booster shots will be available to all.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live