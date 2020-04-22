Transcript for 'Beautiful' to watch states lift restrictions: Trump

It's been encouraging to watch states begin to open up. As and it really has been it's a beautiful thing to see is restrictions are lifted. We must maintain vigilance and continue practicing social distance and I encourage governors to follow a careful phased approach and I want to remind all Americans to adhere to our guidelines very important. The governor is a go into it here hopefully or they gonna. Do what they think is best I want them to do what they think is best but ideally they'll adhere. Wash your hands avoid close physical contact as much as possible and weary face covering. When distancing is impractical there are cases. We've flattened a curve and really made tremendous progress. But we must guard against a dangers rebound we don't want to rebound that's so important is what we just talking about we don't want a rebound. The doctor does it watery about these people definitely don't want a rebound. I don't think you want one you especially. We don't want rebounds. After all this death. That that we suffered not work and a view work and I viewed death. That was unnecessary chin and never happened shouldn't never left that little area where it started you know what. And I know it and they know it.

