24/7 Coverage of Breaking News and Live Events.

Return to Live Coverage

Biden to donate 500M vaccine doses, calls for ‘all hands on deck’

President Joe Biden announced the U.S. will buy and donate 500 million doses of the Pfizer vaccine to low-income countries around the world.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live