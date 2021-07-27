The Breakdown: CDC recommends vaccinated people wear masks in certain areas

More
Plus, police officers testify in the first House Select Committee hearing on the Jan. 6 assault on the Capitol.
52:17 | 07/27/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for The Breakdown: CDC recommends vaccinated people wear masks in certain areas

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"52:17","description":"Plus, police officers testify in the first House Select Committee hearing on the Jan. 6 assault on the Capitol.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Health","id":"79099492","title":"The Breakdown: CDC recommends vaccinated people wear masks in certain areas","url":"/Health/video/breakdown-cdc-recommends-vaccinated-people-wear-masks-areas-79099492"}