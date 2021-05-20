Transcript for Breaking down Billy Porter’s HIV revelation

After fourteen years Emmy award winning pose star Billy Porter is breaking a silence on being HIV positive. This is what HIV positive looks like now Porter says revealing he was diagnosed in 2007. But hitting his condition from his cast mates and even his mother. Now in a new Hollywood reporter article Porter is telling his story. Here's GO Benitez with more. After fourteen years steadily porn star of the hit FX series host. And award winning Broadway store now breaking his silence about something he kept hidden for so long. Should be wary of 2007 I was diagnosed diabetic. Type two hereditary. March. I was. Signing bankruptcy papers and by June I was HIV positive. Billy telling the Hollywood reporter that shame was his silence are. Keeping the secret from his beloved Mostar. The category we're yeah. Clean clothes and the iconic character of pray tell he used pray tell as a proxy speaking about it on GMA. I am old enough to have lived through the aids crisis. And you know I always dots. In a survivor's guilt kind of way like YE. Did I survive YE. And win total came round in the character Bree tells. Presented itself in my life I think I understood why. After shooting the final episode of posed. He had a change of heart then called his mall. I ripped the band aid off and isotoner. And she said I love you. I've always let June. That will never change. Billy's story is another example but the stigma is still very emotional law. Who is. Living with HIV. Crew. Still. Seeing are not sure yeah. That's the support poured in immediately glad saying in a statement. It's time to end the stigma that people living with HIV face and educate each other about HIV prevention and treatment. Chilly days are related HIV similar. In a and it's meant to diabetes. I'd let. Now Billy says he's ready to move forward it's time to look at some staff so that I can. Grow up and move pool eye and tell a different story. And the Department of Health and Human Services has one point two million America. Things are living with HIV today but one in seven don't know if so testing. It's critical our thanks GO Benitez for that report. And as you can see joining us for more on this is ABC news contributor LV granderson housing thanks for being here. But first all what do you think the significance is of quarter opening up about this now. This is use. This is really huge. And let me explain tomorrow. Paul we all know now dictionaries RV. Oh and better. Judy better diagnosis is no longer necessarily tell citizens. What it takes a certain amount. Courage. And Richard Gordon you're seeing her she's so rich can't. Certain amount of courage of these protesters seem to be aware of your status. I don't you be willing to reintroduces conversation homemaster. What he's doing for black people in particular. Is remind you know the importance. To insure ourselves. Right now. 13% of the US car. Operation. Point 6% of new HIV diagnosis as Peru where. Point 6% isn't easy and then on how bad nearly 60% of the number of poor black. In my community in the black community you don't need don't like to talk what our personal business but. We might use the importance of harm our personal business because what. Any size and age isn't certain to win it was converted Jews or all diseases all virus is still children. Black people disagree I don't disproportionate rate and fertile territory addressing your knowledge. Try to parlay films are all in this conversation. NLD he says he waited fourteen years to revealed as because he was filled with shame he says I didn't one. To have to live through the I told you so's from the religious community is concerned about his mother to so what stigma is due HIV positive people face today. That some of us might not realize. And in my reporting that I didn't. Embarrassed shame there's a huge fire under duress during the Shiite homes so it's you know when you're healthy you shoot her and particularly. In the eighty's and ninety's even users and thousands. Assumption was if you remember only you would die. Aides and so. One issue sure there were people who stated goals were to film particularly I told you so. All but an all holes are concerned at all whether or not he would do to lose from your friends and understated when we're talking. Isn't just immigrants brought on by federal circle people there are also people who in the community. My hands and she's so many different way and no more. She's you know less than any circumstance and so you stating what is there are people. All sorts of different directions weren't we need to do. Over community. Hole to work harder to fight back to Jessica stigma because really these are B. And it based upon BC news that we haven't. More people working. Things by Jewish students could use prior to Tuesday presents. McCain oh. At city prayer which is premeditation. That helps prevent contraction police are engaged in the spread or your sorry. And what do you think this does reporter himself to finally others out there and to not have to hold on to this secret anymore. It's really amazed. UC Billy and his incredible talents are. Just curious. Or he is an essential LLC. Willingness of course young. That is our that is the only red car is it was hard to imagine how many shedding. Home but this is a reminder. That you just never know will someone who's going through price. Conflicts. Or employees and calling us on the twice as struggles or planners or its home so I'm really happy for do we Tom Brady's a little bigger fool your. Keys and perhaps more important that he's turned the page number shame because Shane to so many. To achieve peace beyond just for video and join was restaurants connection stayed inside and diesel radar. Morton dean has surged higher. And housing what does this do refer all the other people out their living with HIV. Just a reminder that is good news. For won't show. These engines lose life as I said earlier. Diagnosis is no longer I don't send some better ones claws are no longer meaning that you're gonna necessarily lose you know. 208. For all big Smart and is really hard to imagine. Onward anyway maybe even bigger pool my duty portals and totals career. That's prisoner LV granderson thanks so much. Beaver. Our pleasure.

