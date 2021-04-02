Transcript for Bronx community pushes for vaccinations

'cause vaccinations slowly pick up across the country. For places like the Bronx in New York City which are making a real effort. To get those lifesaving shocks to people and underserved and low income communities ABC's Kenneth mountain is in the Bronx with a closer look. This is the site that set up here in the Bronx it was set up. This morning right in the heart of a low income community where a nonprofit d.s earlier went door to door in housing complexes the sign up senior citizens for the vaccine. That organization bronze rising initiative says when it comes to the boxing roll out. Online sign up just doesn't work for seniors for those who don't have access to a computer or even Internet. These tech hurdles are exacerbated in the neighborhoods that need the vaccines the most often low income communities of color. Organizers here worry the vaccine and equity gap will only widen at the vaccine rolls out to more people and the public. One organizer told me this is not rocket science just costly so they've been fund raising. Relying heavily on donors to contribute to this important work. Of course the other big question as our other communities across this country doing the exact same thing learning from these kinds of initiatives. We know what sample local cities and counties have begun to launch mobile planet on a small scale how larger store effort is under way. In states like Wisconsin we also have two minutes and the other issue when it comes to getting this vaccine. Distributed in black and brown communities people are have the tenth. To get the vaccine because of mistrust and the shot. Despite the safety and efficacy of the current available vaccines. And when you ask people to jump through hoops to get the vaccine it only makes matters worse which is why this initiative works to educate people I think sign them up. And get them to these clinics for these shots here in the Bronx I spoke with some of these singers there's a lot of excitement to get this vaccine also. Relief. Fronts rising initiative signed up 200 people where this planet they're overall goal is to get 151000. Vaccinated. It's important work Kenneth mountain thank you.

