-
Now Playing: Can you catch COVID-19 variants from surfaces?
-
Now Playing: Treasury Secretary Yellen talks unemployment rate, urgency of COVID relief
-
Now Playing: Race is on to vaccinate low-income communities
-
Now Playing: NYC teacher discusses vaccine experience
-
Now Playing: Georgia representative creates controversy in Congress
-
Now Playing: President Biden: 'America is back, diplomacy is back'
-
Now Playing: The Breakdown: President Biden gives 1st foreign policy speech
-
Now Playing: Amy Brenneman likes to take things from her TV shows
-
Now Playing: Cooking up delicious plant based pasta with ZENB and chef Alex Guarnaschelli
-
Now Playing: Debbie Allen opens up about her prediabetes diagnosis
-
Now Playing: New documentary captures 1 day in the life of 2020
-
Now Playing: How the pandemic has affected front-line caregivers
-
Now Playing: Dad and daughter build 10-foot snowman
-
Now Playing: Should you double-mask to prevent COVID-19?
-
Now Playing: President Biden delivers foreign policy remarks
-
Now Playing: Officer indicted for murder in death of Andre Hill
-
Now Playing: GOP House leader won’t punish Rep. Greene
-
Now Playing: ABC News Live Update: House to vote on whether to remove Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene