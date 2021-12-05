Transcript for CDC advisory committee recommends Pfizer vaccine authorization for ages 12-15

Reason breaking news now the CDC advisory panel has voted to recommend this advisor vaccine for twelve to fifteen year old. That recommendation comes after the FDA granted emergency use authorization for that age group. But some states like Georgia Delaware Arkansas and Pennsylvania. Had already starting giving the vaccine to those twelve and older. ABC's medical contributor an emergency medicine physician doctor Darian sudden this year. To help us break it all down doctors and thanks for being here you know if the FDA already authorized this vaccine for this age group. And some states already started administering it then how much does this CDC approval really matter. What ensure. Good good afternoon Dan a really provides a standard of care that clinicians and physicians like myself and other providers can bring to patients and of course it makes the vaccine more available across the it's for children and parents were requesting it. And doctors until now the CDC has green lighted the used to this vaccine now for older children for teens. So what does that mean for schools so many schools still not fully open around the country look good schools looked like in the. Paul. I think I think Terry in the fall schools who look more closely normal than we've ever seen during the entire district all of this pandemic but of course I think that will come with significant drug prevention and preventative efforts. And and preventative tactics in order to prevent the transmission an infection of Covert nineteen. And that will include things such as mass in PP for teachers and staff as well as surveillance testing so that we can detect outbreaks and then of course increase Eckstein participation. All of these efforts combined will reduce the rates of exposure or transmission and infection of coded nineteen.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.