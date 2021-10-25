CDC signs off on booster shots for some teens amid COVID-19 winter surge

ABC News contributor Dr. John Brownstein on the benefits of CDC signing off on booster eligibility for 16- and 17-year-olds, and how this could help combat the COVID-19 winter surge.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live