Transcript for Celebrations as England ends restrictions despite rise in COVID-19 cases

England is ending all of its Covert restrictions today despite a rise in cases. Night clubs open for the first time eighteen months as people celebrated the end of the masked man dates and social distancing. But now prime minister Boris Johnson and some other cabinet members aren't quarantine after the UK Health Minister tested positive. Senior foreign correspondent in panel joins me now for more on says good morning Ian what's the latest. Yes good morning Daryn that's right welcome to freedom day in England that's was being nicknamed by the tabloids what it means in practice is you know long bit need to wed this. In certain places however quote private companies. How are allowed to enforce that road rules so actually there is a change station metro station run by may be Gaudin now you still supposed to waigel mass. But it means that the restrictions on social distancing. And capacity of restaurants and bars in fits as. Have now been removed it means a workplace is no longer have to advise people to work from home if they can. But some thought the people voting with a speech as you would expect I still see caution in the dad I'm Oxford streets in the center of London for example this morning. It was pretty empty. The number of people walking by wary masses still won't be around 25%. Opinion polls suggest that people are not convinced that this is the right time as infections rise as he said what was up to. 50000 cases a day. But that was not necessarily the right time to lift those restrictions meanwhile just to show how infectious a delta Behrens is are we talking about people who have been vaccinated. We see the Health Minister going down with testing pulls to we've grown of ours the prime minister having to watch says after some. Political controversy over the weekend so look the picture is much back so I think key for us. Listening to those early reports. It's whether or not you've managed to break the link between. Infections and hospitalization. We're already seeing people to be fully vaccinated death me catching infected. And some of them getting ill. But there is little evidence suggests that either in the getting significant BL. And in terms of infections that won't look back up. Do you ritual peak business in January. But in terms of hospitalizations. It is significantly lowers hearing Steve tsunami that talk about 40% Brawley's in the hospitalizations. We see nothing like that's here in the UK just funny just leave you with. The Vegas that we've golf tips include old Moshe approaching 90% of all adults in England Scotland Wales and NORTHERN IRELAND. Having had one job. And approaching seventy descend upon now fully vaccinated which you Jeff. That's one of the highest in the world and that's why. We hope we think we believe that that link between infection look what stations have been broken them. And in it sounds like that's the key that 68%. As you said of adults they're fully vaccinated many more. With at least one vaccine so. And and that sounds like that's what's allowing the UK to make this decision to lift restrictions despite the rising cases there because as you said you're not seeing the link between that. And rising hospitalization so are there lessons from the UK vaccine roll out that Kimberly in that can be implemented. In other countries and other countries watching learn lessons here. I mean I'm forcing the very simple and easy lesson is if you can get a jab and get a jab. Because the risks of not doing so a so great today's adults of Aaron this being dominance here for a while I think. At CB look at the various peaks controls throughout the pandemic. The UK and the US have had roughly about 405 weeks between them and so. We're saying an exponential rise in infections he had what wouldn't rule saying as I say. All those increased hope lies stations and death desk at the moment are still load now pulls. It's late. But actually if you look at the the escalation of the crap in contempt of infections right now. Com had two hospitalizations. It's kind of with a very unscientific make it kind of looks that. Squares and look at all the other ways they tended to marry each others are started off much slower but gradually the hospitalizations in the death. Thousand US guys in the ultimately overtake infection. They're getting the job still probably wearing this incessant situation. Until the country's changed I think a lot of people it's just cool. Yes like cubs open to cool young people are going up that mixing. They've made a lot of sacrifices to protect the rest of us and I think there has to be some expectation that. You can have to live with a certain amounts of infection but that's a lesson we're coming you goddamn thing. If it doesn't endanger the health service if people aren't dying. Then you have to live with that level infections and most people who showing flu like symptoms nothing more serious time. Right in panel in London we appreciate Ian thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.