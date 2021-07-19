Transcript for Coco Gauff and US gymnast, test positive for COVID-19 just 4 days ahead of Olympics

So it is also causing it concerns at the Tokyo Olympics this morning we're learning a member of the US women's gymnastics team tested positive for Kobe nineteen. And this comes after US tennis stark local golf pulled out of the games after she tested positive. Foreign correspondent James Longman has the latest on that. One of teen USA's biggest stones because golf is found to be Olympic Games after testing positive for the nineteen. The seventeen year old tennis phenomenon found out just the full troubling and Tokyo tweeting it has always been a dream of mine to represent the USA the Olympics. And I hope there will be many more chances for me to make this come true in the future. Her and a teammate sitting down with old -- most the only just off to the knees broke obviously she's going to be disappointed silly sad but. You know she heads so much potential to do great things in the sport and I know she well. Off the highest profile athletes are far detest politics but as hundreds of athletes arrived in Tokyo the threat to testing positive all being contact traced looms large. Two south African soccer players now in isolation. If have to quarantine for fourteen days and twenty railed at competitions. And a group of British gymnasts isolating after a case was detected only flight. This as we learn more about that member of the Olympic Committee with the virus the South Korean official tested positive of the apple. Is understood he was fully vaccinated puzzle IOC officials off he too is now isolating at a separate facility. And and things are going from Bob to us for Olympic organizers here to nudge that the compose. All of the music for the opening ceremony us in just four days time has had to resign because. Of allegations that he believed mentally ill children when he was younger than. Foreign correspondent James long and thank you. And from Oracle bid impact on the Olympics let's go to our on came well in Tokyo. We have Kevin Nunn has finally been released from choir and I know the opening ceremonies are just four days away what's it like there right now who. Well first Diane how low from Tokyo. And also we have got initial. Quarantine hear the hotel when I landed. But now we're in this fourteen day quarantine. In this media bubble as we call it where we can. Go around the city but we've got to stay in our private transport. We can't go to public spaces we can't get on trains buses. Or anything like that but I will say the moment that I touched down here. In Tokyo I can feel. This very unprecedented. Event happening the fact that yes we've got the Olympics what we've also got this pandemic that we're dealing web. As of this country tries to keep 111000 athletes its citizens and tens of thousands of people connected to these Olympic Games safe and Covert nineteen. But I will say Diane it was one of the most intense customs and immigration process. I've ever bought gone through a number of checkpoints hours inside better read airport when I waited here I think checked documents again we're being tracked by an apple on our fellow by the Japanese government we just have to put in our daily temperature we have to do daily saliva test as well so we're thought that fourteen day bubble by mention. But we are still able to go out and talk to some people. Some places more certain places where we can go. We're to talk to some Japanese people and I can tell you that Olympic spirit you typically feel. Diane for the summer games we're just not feeling it here in Turkey I know there's a few days ago until the Friday opening ceremonies. But what we talked to Japanese people they just do not want these games concerned about curve in nineteen the state of emergency and a surge in car buyers cases. I'm sure it's been incredibly disappointing for them to not even be able to attend the games after all this work went into putting them on. The Kenneth what do you know about this US Jim mysteries tested positive. Or not she's a teenager we also know that she was part of the gymnastics artistic gymnastics team for team USA she was caller police met. Athlete or an alternate. We know that she's being isolated quarantine also quarantine may no other path we are seeking to close contact with and Diane this really shoes you. How things can change fort athlete. Just like that. A person who was trained really more than four years their hopes and their dreams can be derailed. In an instead of because of a positive test these athletes the media people here connected to these games are tested. Every single day. And so yes you can have false positives but any positive case. There's a whole list of protocols that go into effect pretty quickly here in Tokyo and so that's what we're seeing what he's athlete you. Mentioned that and James mentioned that we had some couple athletes and Olympic village is well kept the positive. And so we know isolation and quarantine that's immediately what happens when it comes to the protocol. Are they prepared for the possibility of an outbreak at the Olympic village what happens if that comes to play. They say they're ready. I will say that we're we're out and about today we made our way over to Olympic village we know that their checkpoints and place for all these athletes as they register they go through. They began to eat more prove it tests show all of their documents again there were two gravitas that. People commit from the US had to take 196 hours before travel what 72 hours we're travel before eating getting to Tokyo. They say they're ready. I'm they have contingency plans in place again isolation quarantine that's what they're doing for each positive case we've had about 55 positive cases. Since July 1 got connected to these games. I even though they say they're ready. Over the Olympic village today we saw a lot of confusion when it comes to the process about who can be where where they can be. And I think that uncertainty. For these athletes it's just a lot dying when you truly think about. They're training for this they've got all of this pressure on them and now they've got to worry about all these testing protocols in making sure they're safe in making sure. That. They know their surroundings and who is an accident we're coming in contact with because again one positive case can derail their hopes. And I have to ask about the bad thing what is the deal with the beds at the Olympic village as we've been told made at a cardboard. So they can be easily recycled and so let me athletes are now saying they're just got they're designed to discourage. Into ms. seat talk to us here. Now you know mama look who's watching this right you only talk about what's going on in an Olympic village diet. Yeah coach I'm stories when it. Or a higher. We have friends die and that texting me trinity social media messages saying get to the bottom of this. Over the weekend ever in what was talking about this it was all over the place Diane. And I did some investigative report reporting came I would Tokyo like I got to the bottom of things what I found out is that. Apparently been overblown. Yes they don't want these athletes you have made ruling we know that. In past games when it comes through these athletes we're in peak fit fitness look at all sexy and everything else like that they train hard bodies. I'll leave it there things happen and neither adults without you Olympic village and we know that. Things will happen and scope of their try to discourage that from happening and forget. They there is like cannot live the bad but rarely about that Libby because team Ireland Jim this recent Oakland again. Yes we showed attracted to book this met about the beds are social media he got audit he was jumping up and down under a lot of things on the bed. I would disclose on. But nothing happened the bedroom collapse and that was so what happened that Olympic village stays in Olympic village even in Tokyo guy and. City managed to break the bad that is an Olympic worthy event then katic mountain and Scott yeah we appreciate it thank you friend investigative journalism at its space.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.