Colton Underwood and Ex-Miss Teen SC find healing with free mental health app

ABC News’ Steve Osunsami spoke with the founder of free mental health app WhiteFlag, which is helping connect users like ex-Miss Teen SC Caitlin Upton and former “Bachelor” star Colton Underwood.

May 15, 2025

